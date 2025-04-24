Harbor Capital Advisors Expands Growing ETF Lineup with the Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF and Extends Partnership with Longtime Partner Jennison Associates

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Harbor"), an asset manager that curates a suite of actively managed ETFs, mutual funds, and collective investment trusts, is excited to announce that the firm is adding the Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (TEC) to its growing lineup of ETF offerings, extending the firm’s partnership of over 50 years with Jennison Associates.

TEC is managed by an expert investing team at Jennison Associates, a firm that draws upon over a half-century of expertise in growth equity investing. Jennison’s wide and direct access to the technology industry allows the team to stay at the forefront of innovation over time. The team seeks to find today’s $5 billion companies that could one day become $20 billion companies, and $30 billion companies that could one day become $100 billion companies, as well as innovative companies at the top of the market cap spectrum.

Gain Access to Companies Changing the World

TEC has the flexibility to invest across industries as well as the market cap spectrum. TEC will seek to hold 35–60 stocks, with up to 20% of the companies based outside the United States. TEC will be benchmarked against the Nasdaq-100 Index, which contains the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

“Don’t let the current noise in the system distract you. Tech continues to be all around us, and there are more disruptions and investments taking place every day,” said Kristof Gleich, President & CIO at Harbor, “And while TEC focuses on transformative technologies, its exposure expands beyond information technology. The team will invest across industries as the opportunity landscape evolves—I am personally very excited about some of the healthcare transformation we’re likely to see in the next decade. We believe all holdings are actively driving disruptive change by offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that seek to provide or benefit from technological advances and improvements. I’m blown away by the potential!”

Jennison’s bottom-up, fundamental research approach seeks to identify companies where technology has become a transformative means to target new markets or expand opportunities within existing markets. To this end, themes with unique growth drivers may emerge in the Fund, such as AI-augmented cloud computing, AI-driven semiconductor development, cybersecurity, and other growing areas using technology to revolutionize industries (e.g., fintech and healthcare).

TEC may be appropriate to serve as a satellite portfolio and the ETF could become a core U.S. equity holding for growth-oriented investors. TEC has a total expense ratio of 69 basis points.

About Harbor Capital

Harbor Capital Advisors is an asset manager with an AUM of $58.79 billion as of March 31, 2025, and is known for prudently curating a suite of active ETFs, mutual funds, and collective investment trusts from boutique managers. Advisors looking for distinct and differentiated investment options for their clients’ portfolios often connect with our obsession with finding what we believe are the best and most bold solutions that have the potential to produce compelling risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.harborcapital.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a Harbor fund before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus for this and other information, visit harborcapital.com or call 800-422-1050. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, principal loss is possible. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The ETF is new and has limited operating history to judge.

TEC: There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Stock markets are volatile and equity values can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market and economic conditions. At times, a growth investing style may be out of favor with investors which could cause growth securities to underperform value or other equity securities. The Fund's focus on transformative technology companies increases exposure to sector volatility, rapid innovation cycles, competition, regulation, and market shifts, which may impact performance unpredictably. The Fund's investments in foreign securities expose it to higher risks than Funds investing only in the U.S., including currency risk, which may negatively impact its value if foreign currencies fluctuate against the U.S. dollar. Depositary receipts carry risks like political instability, currency fluctuations, higher costs, and weaker investor protections. A non-diversified Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in securities of a single issuer, and/or invest in a relatively small number of issuers, it is more susceptible to risks associated with a single economic, political or regulatory occurrence than a more diversified portfolio.

The NASDAQ 100 Index is an unmanaged index that contains the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

A basis point is one hundredth of 1 percentage point.

Jennison Associates. is the subadvisor to the Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Distributor of the Harbor ETFs.