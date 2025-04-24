EV Connect and Presto Deliver Advanced Tools for Expanding EV Fleet and Ride-Hailing Fast-Charging

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EV Connect, a leading EV charging business platform, and Presto, a leading roaming platform for electric vehicle (EV) fleets on the go, today announced a new collaboration that enhances charging network infrastructure and expands accessibility for EV fleet drivers. Fleet operators will benefit from the Presto app's comprehensive platform, which allows their EV drivers to quickly locate, charge, and pay at more than 16,000 EV Connect connectors, delivering a more convenient and reliable fast-charging experience at more charging stations.

The collaboration empowers charging network operators on the EV Connect platform with strategic pricing flexibility, enabling those charging providers to increase visibility and charging session demand from fleet vehicle operators and to maximize site utilization dynamically. Leveraging Presto's extensive relationships with various fleet market segments—including rental car, ride-hailing, e-commerce, and food-delivery services—the collaboration provides a streamlined solution for charging networks to increase fleet engagement and charging sessions.

“Charging networks on the EV Connect platform can now attract even more fleet charging demand through this collaboration with Presto,” said Bassem Ammouri, chief operating officer at EV Connect. “With successfully completed charging sessions as a key focus, the next logical step is to help our customers increase their ROI by growing the number of charging sessions per station. That is exactly what this collaboration can do for our site and network operators, showing once again that EV Connect is the premier charging business platform, capable of building third-party business models on top of highly reliable charging.”

Presto simplifies charging by enabling fleet drivers to seamlessly find, charge, and pay across thousands of charging stations operated by Presto’s charging partners through one easy-to-use app or API. Presto helps onboard more fleet charging demand for its charging partners, grow charger utilization, and improve charging economics.

“We’re excited for fleets using Presto to access charging across the 16,000 EV Connect charging connectors nationwide and to work with EV Connect site hosts on optimizing the demand they can get from fleets,” said JJ Raynor, CFO & Co-Founder of Presto.

EV Connect equips charging networks with a comprehensive suite of tools to build and scale EV charging services that meet the needs of site hosts, fleet drivers, and network operators. From enabling flexible pricing strategies to supporting remote management, hardware choice, and driver engagement, the EV Connect platform helps partners improve performance, increase charging sessions, and deliver a reliable charging experience across locations.

To learn how this collaboration can help grow fleet utilization at your sites, contact your EV Connect representative or reach out to Presto at hello@prestocharging.com.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the all-in-one EV charging platform that successfully delivers the tools to build, run, and scale EV charging businesses. The platform serves a broad set of use cases for customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), charging network providers, Fortune 500 companies, charging business upstarts and trailblazers, fleet-scale transportation providers, and electric utilities.

EV Connect customers benefit from cutting-edge software features with premium service experiences, such as branded customer support, EV charging station procurement, deployment and installation support, and the latest driver app technology. Because technology, public policy, and technical standards constantly evolve and change, EV Connect has built its platform and tools to ensure that an investment in electric vehicle charging equipment delivers exceptionally reliable performance, confidence in station utilization and revenue management, and return on investment. Founded in 2010, EV Connect offers the tools and connections for EV charging businesses of any size, with the power of an open-platform approach and a trusted partner network.

For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com

About Presto

Presto is an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform that powers seamless and reliable charging experiences for fleets, mobility providers, and businesses. Presto’s platform makes working with fleets seamless for charging partners, while fleet partners can quickly and easily roll out an all-in-one charging solution using Presto’s highly-rated mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or integrate charging into their customer experiences using Presto’s easy APIs.

Learn more at www.prestocharging.com.