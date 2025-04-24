Volkswagen and Uber Launch Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Deploy Autonomous ID. Buzz Vehicles on the Uber Platform

BELMONT, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volkswagen Group of America Inc.’s autonomous mobility subsidiary Volkswagen ADMT, LLC, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a strategic partnership to deploy a fleet of thousands of all-electric, fully autonomous ID. Buzz AD vehicles within multiple U.S. markets over the next decade, starting in Los Angeles.

Testing is expected to begin later this year, with the first commercial launch expected in Los Angeles in 2026. During the initial testing and launch phases, ID. Buzz AD vehicles will have human operators onboard to help refine the technology and ensure safety. Each step will proceed only after any necessary regulatory approvals have been received.

MOIA, a Volkswagen AG autonomous mobility brand, will provide its integrated solution for autonomous driving which includes the ID. Buzz AD and software-based system for the deployment on the Uber platform.

“Volkswagen is not just a car manufacturer—we are shaping the future of mobility, and our collaboration with Uber accelerates that vision,” said Christian Senger, CEO of Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility. “What really sets us apart is our ability to combine the best of both worlds—high-volume manufacturing expertise with cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of urban mobility needs.”

“Volkswagen believes that mobility is transformational. Our partnership with Uber is the next step for us to realize this vision and unleash the potential of autonomous mobility,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Through our work with Uber, we’ll introduce the ID. Buzz, the reimagined version of the iconic Microbus in all-electric form, to a growing number of riders in the years to come.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of autonomous mobility, and highlights both Volkswagen’s and Uber’s shared dedication to building the future of transportation,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “We can’t wait to launch in Los Angeles late next year."

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About MOIA

MOIA, a Volkswagen AG autonomous mobility brand, unlocks the potential of autonomous driving with a scalable solution for driverless mobility. The company empowers mobility platforms and operators worldwide to seamlessly deploy autonomous mobility services.

MOIA’s integrated solution brings together an OEM-grade, autonomous-ready vehicle, a comprehensive self-driving system with driver-as-a-service functionality, and a proprietary Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystem tailored for autonomous operations. This includes intelligent fleet control, operational software, and end-to-end service management.

About Volkswagen Group of America

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWGoA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. VWGoA houses the U.S. operations of a worldwide family of distinguished and exciting brands including Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Volkswagen and is the sole importer and distributer of Bugatti and Rimac vehicles in the U.S. VWGoA’s headquarters are in Reston, Virginia. The company has approximately 10,000 employees in the United States and sells its vehicles through a network of approximately 1,000 independent dealers.

About Volkswagen ADMT, LLC

Volkswagen ADMT, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., tests autonomous vehicles in Austin, Texas, using Volkswagen’s all-new, all-electric ID. Buzz, vehicles which are outfitted with an autonomous driving (AD) technology platform developed by the global Volkswagen Group in partnership with the technology company Mobileye. During the testing phase, highly trained human operators accompany each vehicle, monitoring the vehicle’s driving and ready to take over if necessary.

“VW,” “VolkswagenV,” the Volkswagen logo, “ID. Buzz,” “ADMT” and “MOIA” are registered trademarks of Volkswagen AG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.