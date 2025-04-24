Omilia and Bell Integration Partner to Drive AI-Powered Customer Experience Innovation in the UK

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omilia, a global leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence (CAI), continues to expand its European presence through a strategic partnership with Bell Integration, a trusted and leading provider of IT services and solutions in the UK. Bell will resell and implement Omilia’s leading Generative-AI powered platform for customer service, enabling enterprises across all industries to deliver a new normal for contact center service and drive operational efficiencies.

Many enterprises struggle with outdated IVRs, implementing truly omnichannel experiences, and securely scaling AI implementation while meeting rising customer expectations. By combining Omilia’s CAI platform with Bell’s IT implementation expertise, this partnership helps businesses modernize contact centers, enhance automation, and deliver human-like customer experiences.

“We are seeing an increasing demand in the UK from enterprises seeking a proven solution to either replace failing legacy systems or to safely embrace AI for customer service. Our partnership with Bell is enabling more businesses to realize the value of Conversational AI and Generative AI,” said Dimitris Vassos, CEO of Omilia. “Bell’s deep industry expertise, technical capabilities, and strong customer relationships make them an invaluable partner in meeting the demand for our solutions. Together, we are empowering enterprises to quickly and efficiently deliver smarter, more human-like customer service experiences that drive revenue.”

“This partnership with Omilia is a strategic step in delivering cost-effective, high-quality customer service solutions across telecom, finance, the public sector, and utilities. By integrating advanced AI, self-service capabilities, and seamless system interoperability, we are addressing the evolving demands of the industry. We are delighted that NICE introduced us to Omilia and we look forward to growing our relationship with both of these market leading companies. Our tailored, flexible, and scalable approach ensures enterprises can enhance customer experience while maintaining the agility needed for future growth,” said Faisal Abbasi, AI Services & Solutions Director at Bell Integration.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Conversational AI platform revolutionizes how enterprises engage with customers - automating interactions with precision, empowering agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in natural language understanding (NLU), advanced speech recognition, Generative AI and proprietary large language models (LLMs), and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of AI-first contact centers. Omilia’s Unified AI learns from across the entire customer journey - from self-service to live agent interactions - unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the “glass ceiling” of containment that legacy siloed models can’t achieve. Trusted by the world’s most demanding enterprises and built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction - all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

About Bell Integration

Privately owned, Bell Integration can react fast to our customers’ needs, providing a full stable of cradle to the grave multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments. The company has been offering our customers disruptive, market-leading technology solutions and IT managed services for 27 years, that are reducing cost, improving productivity, and increasing business efficiency. Bell works with many global Fin-techs and Telcos to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, and resilient.