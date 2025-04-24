Bilt Rewards Announces Southwest Airlines as Newest Travel Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt Rewards, the payments and commerce network that transforms housing and neighborhood spending into rewards and benefits, today announced a new partnership with Southwest Airlines®, America's largest domestic airline by passengers carried1. Starting today, Bilt Members can transfer their Bilt Points to Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards points at an industry-leading 1:1 ratio to book any of the airline’s more than 100 routes—further cementing Bilt Points as the most flexible and valuable rewards currency in the market.

This partnership marks a notable milestone as Southwest becomes Bilt's newest major U.S. airline partner. Through this collaboration, Bilt Members can leverage their Bilt Points by traveling on Southwest’s extensive network—including popular vacation destinations, business hubs, and international routes to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. As the partnership evolves, the two companies plan to introduce exclusive promotions and enhanced capabilities to provide even more value for both Bilt Members and Southwest’s dedicated travelers.

"We're thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to our growing roster of top travel partners," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO at Bilt. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most valuable and flexible rewards for our members. Now, your housing payment that was once just a monthly expense can unlock travel experiences with one of America's most popular airlines, giving our members access to more destinations across the U.S. and beyond."

The 1:1 points transfer ratio ensures Bilt Members receive high value when converting their Bilt Points earned from housing payment and neighborhood spending into Southwest Rapid Rewards points—which can be redeemed for flights and more across Southwest’s network.

"This collaboration allows Southwest to connect with a unique audience of renters and homeowners across the United States while offering them the opportunity to use their Bilt Points to fly Southwest and experience our legendary hospitality, extensive network, and the most flexible airline rewards program in the industry,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President & Chief Product Officer at Southwest Airlines.

Unlocking Powerful Benefits for Consumers

When members pay their rent through Bilt, they unlock two powerful benefits:

Earn Rewards on Every Rent Payment: Earn the industry's most valuable and flexible points every time their rent is paid on time through Bilt. Members can transfer their points to their favorite airlines and hotels—now including Southwest, use them for future rent payments, save them for a down payment on a home, and redeem them toward eligible student loan payments. Plus, they'll discover new rewards every month through Bilt's Rent Day Rewards drop.

Access Neighborhood Benefits™: Bilt membership opens doors throughout the neighborhood. Members enjoy exclusive benefits at local restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacies, fitness studios, and more – all right where they live.

This partnership further solidifies Bilt's position as the most flexible rewards program in the market while driving unprecedented growth and penetration through strategic partnerships. Bilt is the only program that allows members to earn points on rent payments with no transaction fees, while also offering valuable transfer partnerships with world-class travel programs.

As a Bilt partner, Southwest is joining America's largest platform connecting travel rewards with housing and neighborhood commerce. For more information about the partnership and how to transfer Bilt Points to Southwest Rapid Rewards, visit www.bilt.com/p/southwest.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the payments and commerce network that transforms housing and neighborhood spend into rewards and benefits for everyone involved, and the first program to allow members to earn rewards on rent and HOA payments while building a path to homeownership. The Bilt Rewards Alliance is a network of more than 4.5 million homes across the country that rewards residents on each residential payment and enables property managers to increase resident loyalty and cost savings. Launched in June 2021, Bilt boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today—including one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Home Collection; and the ability to use Bilt Points for rent credits, toward a future down payment on a home, or toward eligible student loans. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline2. By empowering its more than 72,0003 people to deliver unparalleled hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its people and purpose to put communities at the heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.