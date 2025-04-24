StubHub and ATG Entertainment Partner to Expand Access to Live Theater Across the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, the world’s leading ticket marketplace, today announced a new partnership with ATG Entertainment, a world leader in live entertainment. Through this agreement, StubHub becomes an “Official Resale Ticket Partner" for 16 ATG venues across the United States, expanding access to live theater.

Fans will be able to purchase ATG Entertainment tickets directly through StubHub, enjoying a seamless, secure experience backed by StubHub’s industry-leading FanProtect Guarantee. The partnership is powered by StubHub’s proprietary technology, 25 years of fan behavior insights, and performance marketing that drives fan discovery and conversion.

“This partnership is about opening doors for fans and for the theater industry,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships at StubHub. “ATG Entertainment understands that meeting audiences where they are at requires innovation and reach. StubHub brings both, and we’re excited to support the growth of live theater with a platform built for today’s fans.”

ATG Entertainment owns, operates or programs 72 venues globally, including iconic theaters across the U.S. and Europe, and serves over 18 million people worldwide. Tickets for select ATGE events will be available via StubHub in a few weeks.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief in the future of live entertainment,” said Lori Hotz, US CEO of ATG Entertainment. “StubHub’s innovative platform and expansive reach offer new ways to connect with audiences across genres. Together, we’re reimagining how fans discover and engage with live experiences across the country.”

ATG Entertainment is the latest to join StubHub’s expanding network of partners, helping deliver seamless ticket discovery and global distribution across more than 200 countries and territories for some of the world’s most iconic events and brands. The company’s partner momentum is part of a larger evolution—transforming StubHub from a resale-only marketplace into the fan-first, all-access destination for live experiences.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world’s leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in over 200 countries and territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater -- StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect guarantee and global customer service.

About ATG Entertainment

ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment. Our portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, modern live music arenas, studio theatres, cinemas and conference spaces. ATG Entertainment own, operate or program 72 of the world’s most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Continental Europe, each year entertaining over 18 million audience members.

Through our in-house Production companies and working closely with third-party top producers and promoters ATG presents over 15,000 live performances every year.

ATG also operates a leading ticketing platform, with ATGtickets.com attracting more than 55 million unique visitors annually.