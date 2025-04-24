Pylon Partners With Clear Capital on AI-Powered Appraisals to Accelerate Programmatic Originations

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pylon, an API-first mortgage infrastructure platform delivering an entirely new way for businesses to build and scale originations, has announced a partnership with Clear Capital, a leading real estate valuation technology company. This collaboration seamlessly integrates a suite of instant and hybrid property valuation services into Pylon, giving customers immediate access with no additional setup, further contributing to Pylon’s 74% lower cost to originate1 compared to industry average.

Traditional appraisals have long inhibited mortgage automation with a 5–15 day delay in the origination process. For originators, this manual step increases costs and slows decision-making. For borrowers and sellers, it creates friction and risk. Clear Capital’s AI-driven valuation products, including ClearAVM™, Universal Data Collection® (UDC®), Hybrid Appraisal, and Desktop Appraisal expedite approvals, reduce uncertainty, and lower origination costs on more than 120 million addresses across the United States.

With this partnership, Pylon dynamically selects the fastest eligible valuation method on behalf of originators—then automatically orders, tracks, and processes the results. By directly embedding Clear Capital’s product suite, Pylon delivers fully automated workflows while ensuring investor guideline adherence and regulatory compliance. Additionally, Clear Capital’s modern solutions are recognized by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Wall Street liquidity providers that are integrated into Pylon’s platform, ensuring broad acceptance.

“Together with Clear Capital, we’re advancing our mission to rewire mortgage from the ground up and to enable programmatic originations at scale,” said Trent Hedge, CEO of Pylon. “The decision to partner with Clear Capital was obvious due to our shared commitment to API-first product development."

“We’re excited to bring our valuation products onto the Pylon platform,” said Kenon Chen, EVP, Strategy and Growth at Clear Capital. “This partnership represents an entirely new approach for the mortgage industry—one that emphasizes speed, accuracy, and automation.”

About Pylon

Pylon is a mortgage infrastructure platform. Today, leading fintechs, lenders, and publicly traded banks build and scale originations on Pylon. With offices in Menlo Park and New York, the company is backed by Conversion Capital, Peter Thiel, QED Investors, and Citi. For more information, visit: pylonlending.com.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence – wherever it leads, whatever it takes® – is embodied by our team members across our brands (Clear Capital, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

1Freddie Mac 2024 Cost to Originate Study