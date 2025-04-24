Syncell Launches New Preferred Partner Network Expanding Commercial Capabilities and Offering Services in Collaboration with OMAPiX and MS Bioworks

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncell, a leader in next-generation subcellular protein purification and spatial proteomics analysis, announced the launch of their preferred partner network today. The company’s commercial expansion includes new services partners OMAPiX and MS Bioworks. The network also includes new distributor relationships with SCRUM in Japan, DaonBS in Korea and Cold Spring Biotech in China, where the latest instrument was just installed at the National Center for Protein Sciences (Beijing), the largest proteomic research center in China. Collectively, these initial partners will create new opportunities for laboratories to experience the power of Syncell’s Microscoop® technology, a first-of-its-kind solution for unbiased subcellular spatial proteomics.

Collectively, these initial partners will create new opportunities for laboratories to experience the power of Syncell's Microscoop® technology, a first-of-its-kind solution for unbiased subcellular spatial proteomics.

“Since the commercial availability of our Microscoop platform last year, and with Nature Methods naming spatial proteomics as its 'method of the year' for 2024, we’ve seen incredible global demand for our technology from spatial biology and proteomics researchers using spatial and proteomics data to supercharge their research,” said Nikhil Rao, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer at Syncell. “Our preferred partner network will play a critical role in helping us fulfill this customer demand by introducing many new customers to our technology and supporting them as they incorporate spatial proteomics into their work.”

The preferred partner network consists of preferred service partners, compatible technology solutions, and distributors beyond Syncell’s own focused development efforts. Through the relationship with OMAPiX and MS Bioworks, customers can get seamless, end-to-end Syncell Microscoop studies from cells or tissue samples by engaging directly with OMAPiX, a spatial biology service provider, in collaboration with MS Bioworks for advanced mass spec service and analysis.

“At OMAPiX, we believe spatial biology is the next frontier of biological innovation. We take pride in bringing our expert counsel to help our clients solve their most pressing research challenges with a variety of technology solutions and look forward to adding Syncell’s Microscoop to our laboratory,” said Linda Orzolek, Head of Laboratory Operations at OMAPiX. “It’s an honor to be Syncell’s first preferred provider and enable access to this groundbreaking technology to academia and industry.”

“Our customers can now get more than ever out of their mass spectrometry data with the input from Syncell’s Microscoop,” said Michael Ford, Cofounder at MS Bioworks. “As Syncell’s first preferred partner for mass spec, we are able to leverage best-in-class spatial proteomic technology in combination with Thermo Fisher’s mass spec instrumentation to provide the scientific community with unmatched sensitivity and precision for their proteomics-based discoveries.”

Syncell will host a webinar with OMAPiX and MS Bioworks to showcase capabilities, applications and workflow on May 14, 2025 at 9 a.m. PT. Click here to register.

To learn more about Syncell’s Microscoop technology, visit www.syncell.com or visit the company’s booth #1210 at the upcoming meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, being held April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Ill.

About Syncell

Syncell is a commercial stage life science company focused on subcellular protein purification and spatial proteomics analysis. The company was founded in 2020 leveraging technology developed by founder and CEO Jung-Chi Liao at Academia Sinica laboratory in Taiwan. Syncell has commercialized its Microscoop® technology, helping researchers achieve unbiased discovery in spatial proteomics at the disease site, with the ability to accurately discover new protein components from targeted regions of interest. To date, the company has raised $30 million from investors. To learn more, visit www.syncell.com or follow us on Linkedin.