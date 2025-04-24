SmartSuite Announces Integration with X-Analytics to Empower CISOs with Financially-Driven Cyber Risk Management Success

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartSuite, the leading no-code platform for managing enterprise workflows and GRC processes, today announced a strategic integration with X-Analytics, the industry leader in cyber risk economics management. This powerful combination enables Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security leaders to translate cybersecurity activities into measurable financial risk reduction, transforming how organizations understand and manage cyber risk.

The integration bridges the long-standing gap between operational security efforts and strategic business impact. By connecting SmartSuite’s robust work management capabilities—including policy management, control assessments, incident response tracking, and risk remediation—with X-Analytics’ proven cyber risk financial exposure insights, organizations can now quantify the financial value of every cyber risk initiative.

“Cybersecurity leaders have long struggled to communicate the business value of their work in financial terms,” said Jon Darbyshire, Co-Founder and CEO of SmartSuite. “Our integration with X-Analytics gives CISOs the tools to not only operationalize their cyber risk programs but also clearly demonstrate ROI on those efforts—grounded in economic impact analysis aligned with business strategy.”

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Turn Insight into Impact: Quantify how risk mitigation actions—tracked and executed through SmartSuite—deliver risk reducing business benefits.

Strategic Budget Justification: Equip CISOs with real-time financial data to support CFO budget planning and board-level conversations.

Prioritized Remediation: Align incident response and control testing with the highest-value risk reduction opportunities.

Unified Risk View: Merge operational execution and cyber risk economics in one connected ecosystem, enabling smarter, faster decisions.

With the rise of ransomware, regulatory scrutiny, and digital transformation, boards and executive teams are demanding clear, quantifiable answers about cyber risk. This integration answers that call, enabling security teams to demonstrate how their actions support the bottom line.

“Together, X-Analytics and SmartSuite transcend legacy GRC approaches with next generation continuous cyber risk management success,” said John Frazzini, CEO of X-Analytics. “This integration is a transformative option for CISOs seeking the ability to translate the technical complexity of cybersecurity into business understandable clarity and communicate the risk-reducing value of their initiatives with confidence.”

The SmartSuite + X-Analytics integration is available to all SmartSuite Enterprise customers who license X-Analytics and is designed to work out-of-the-box for GRC, cybersecurity, and risk management teams.

About SmartSuite

SmartSuite is a modern work management platform that unifies your data, workflows, and teams into a single, no-code solution. Designed to handle everything from simple task tracking to complex GRC processes, SmartSuite empowers teams to automate, integrate, and execute—all in one place. Learn more at www.smartsuite.com

About X-Analytics

The innovators behind X-Analytics are on a mission to deliver a cyber resilient future. The X-Analytics cyber risk management platform is setting the standard and transforming how CISOs, executives, boards and the risk management industry align cybersecurity strategy with successful risk reducing business benefits. To learn how hundreds of organizations across the globe trust X-Analytics to deliver next generation continuous cyber risk management success, visit https://www.x-analytics.com.