Caliber Collision Extends Relationship with CCC Intelligent Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the P&C insurance economy, announces today that Caliber Collision (Caliber), the nation's largest auto collision repair provider, has extended its relationship with CCC. Through this renewal, Caliber will continue to use CCC ONE® solutions, including the addition of CCC® Diagnostics Workflow and CCC® Build Sheets, to streamline operations and enhance services across its repair facilities.

“At Caliber Collision, we are committed to delivering the highest quality service and repair experience for our customers and carrier partners,” said Casey Santos, chief technology officer at Caliber. “By working with CCC, we gain access to the technology, data, insights and business partners we need to enhance our workflow efficiency and maintain the highest of standards. CCC’s solutions support our focus and investment in transformational technology solutions and our mission to restore the rhythm of our customers’ lives by providing safe, reliable and timely repairs.”

With more than 1,800 locations, Caliber offers comprehensive auto repair services across 41 states. Caliber began working with CCC when it had just 100 locations and has grown alongside CCC’s technology, leveraging CCC ONE to support its expansion and enhance operational efficiency. By renewing and extending its relationship with CCC, Caliber can drive greater efficiency in vehicle diagnostics and repair planning.

“Caliber plays a critical role in getting millions of drivers back on the road after a collision, and we're proud to continue providing them with industry-leading solutions that support their repair operations,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “With CCC ONE solutions, Caliber repair shops can manage workflows, access critical vehicle insights, connect to essential business partners, and make informed decisions — all within a single, connected platform.”

CCC ONE is the leading technology platform for body shops, helping shop owners, managers and estimators manage the estimating and repair process from start to finish. The platform combines critical business operations into a single solution, helping shops earn more business, boost productivity, improve repair quality and exceed customer expectations.

To learn more about CCC ONE, visit cccis.com/ccc-one.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,800 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 41 states, and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 30,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 25, 2025, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.