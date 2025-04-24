-

Planet Signs Three-Year Contract with EMDYN, Providing Satellite Data for Intelligence, Insurance, and Security Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced a multi-year contract with EMDYN, a European-based company providing agile intelligence-led solutions and security services.

Through this relationship, EMDYN will use Planet’s near-daily global satellite imagery and taskable high resolution SkySat satellites to monitor subtle activity across large geographical regions—such as border movements, infrastructure development, or maritime patterns—and capture fleeting, high-resolution imagery of events as they unfold.

Planet’s global satellite network provides unmatched commercial coverage and revisit frequency, offering a continual view of Earth’s surface. EMDYN integrates this imagery with additional critical intelligence data streams—including signals intelligence, ground-based sensors, and open-source data—all within its proprietary Platform.

EMDYN’s multi-source geospatial data fusion transforms raw imagery into operational insight, powering real-time early warning systems, situational awareness, and anomaly detection across domains such as defence operations, national infrastructure monitoring, counter-terrorism, and risk mitigation.

By combining Planet’s high-cadence Earth observation capabilities with EMDYN’s advanced analytics and mission-tailored intelligence Platform, EMDYN’s product delivers a powerful solution for organisations that operate in high-stakes environments—where informed decisions must be made with speed, clarity, and confidence.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to approximately 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space’.

About EMDYN

EMDYN helps organizations to better understand the threats they face by turning data into actionable intelligence, safeguarding vital assets and supporting critical decision making. We major in location intelligence and geospatial intelligence fusion through EMDYN Platform, integrating multi-source data in a single application to provide unparalleled insights into situations, events or patterns of movement. We empower analysts to drive faster and smarter critical decision making, finding vital connections that might otherwise be lost.

EMDYN Platform is a modern, future-proof solution that is especially relevant to anyone working in intelligence and security services who requires up to date information to plan current operations and predict future possibilities. Delivering reliability and speed, EMDYN Platform is built from the ground up to be future-proof, bringing together a wide variety of data sources, commercial and customer specific, plus allowing sensor data integration. EMDYN offers modern, proven technology to help clients stay ahead of the curve, working towards a safer, more secure world. To learn more, visit www.emdyn.com

