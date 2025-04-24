Payroll Integrations and UKG Partner to Automate Payroll and Benefits Administration

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payroll Integrations, the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through retirement and benefit automation, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading global provider of HR, payroll, workforce management and culture solutions. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the human capital management (HCM) industry, focused on creating better employee experiences and improving business outcomes.

HR managers spend 12 hours on average, or more than one-fourth of their work week, on payroll and benefit-related administrative tasks. This is because many companies are still reliant on tedious and time-consuming manual processes to track payroll and employee census changes, manage employee deductions, run benefit contributions and more. Completing these tasks manually also introduces opportunities for error, resulting in data inaccuracies that can cost companies time and money.

Companies that use UKG Pro® or UKG Ready® can now automate these laborious administrative tasks using Payroll Integrations. With pre-built integrations into the largest and most widely used benefit providers in the U.S., including 75+ 401k providers, Payroll Integrations’ technology securely transfers data from payroll systems and benefit plan providers to eliminate manual entries and ensure data accuracy. This also frees up employers to focus more on growing their benefit offerings and enhancing employees’ financial well-being.

“Companies want to support employees’ financial wellness, but it can be hard to find time to connect and engage with employees when HR teams are bogged down with hours of payroll and benefits-related administrative tasks,” said Doug Sabella, CEO of Payroll Integrations. “We’re looking forward to working with UKG to expand our work to automate HR hassles so companies can prioritize their employees.”

UKG solutions are built on the FleX platform, a modern technology framework designed to support exceptional workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work, connecting existing IT systems with innovative applications to enhance workplace productivity and employee satisfaction.

“Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspire people,” said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “Partners like Payroll Integrations allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience, and meet the needs of people throughout their life-work journey.”

For more information about Payroll Integrations and UKG, visit the company’s profile on the UKG Marketplace.

About Payroll Integrations

Payroll Integrations is the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by more than 10,000 businesses to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll providers including ADP, Paychex, UKG, Quickbooks Online and others use Payroll Integrations to seamlessly connect with 401k benefit providers such as Empower, Transamerica, Principal, VOYA and John Hancock. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.