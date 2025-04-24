Nacha Announces LexAlign as a Preferred Partner for Compliance and Risk and Fraud Prevention

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced today that LexAlign PBC is now a Preferred Partner for Compliance and Risk and Fraud Prevention.

LexAlign provides compliance solutions designed to address risk and combat fraud in the payments industry. The LexAlign platform built for banks and their Originators automates the compliance audit process to address exposure to payments fraud and ensure adherence to the Nacha Rules and applicable laws. The platform enables banks to manage their exposure to Originator operations through data-driven scoring and analytics.

“Nacha continues to focus on strong risk management and fighting fraud, to keep the modern ACH Network safe and reliable,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome LexAlign as our newest Nacha Preferred Partner.”

“The rise in credit-push fraud has riveted attention to the importance of Originator security and compliance with the Nacha Rules, as fraudsters exploit gaps in Originator operations. We created LexAlign to fortify the frontline by empowering Originator security and compliance, while providing data and scoring banks can use for proactive risk management, at scale,” said Trevor Lain, LexAlign Founder and CEO. “We’re honored to be a Nacha Preferred Partner as we work with banks to implement Nacha’s new Risk Management Framework for the Era of Credit-Push Fraud.”

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About LexAlign

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, LexAlign specializes in automating security and compliance audits for remote deposit, ACH, and wire transfers. The platform enhances customer security and compliance while helping banks prevent fraud, reduce fraud-related liabilities, and ensure adherence to federal laws and regulations, FFIEC guidance, and the Nacha Rules. By streamlining the audit process, LexAlign enables both banks and their clients to better manage risk and comply with the necessary legal and regulatory standards. To learn more, visit lexalign.com.