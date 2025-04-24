HARMAN and KT altimedia Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Innovative Solutions for Next Generation Media Services

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies today announced a new partnership with KT altimedia, Korea’s leading provider of digital media service solutions for PayTV operators, specializing in middleware, content security, user experience, and cloud-based UI. Led by HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions business unit, this partnership aims to drive innovation in digital media services and accelerate the expansion of PayTV solutions across global markets.

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions brings decades of expertise in global media technologies, leveraging its deep industry relationships to introduce new media trends and cutting-edge solutions. HARMAN aims to enhance PayTV experiences, improve content security, and support the digital transformation of media services.

“Our partnership with KT altimedia marks an exciting step forward in redefining PayTV experiences and accelerating media innovation,” said Vikas Gupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager at HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions. “By combining HARMAN’s technology expertise with KT altimedia’s industry-leading media services, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge, scalable solutions that will shape the future of digital media.”

“Our strategic collaboration with HARMAN marks a significant milestone in expanding next-generation PayTV solutions in the global market,” stated Do Sa Park, CEO of KT altimedia. “Backed by years of expertise in media platform technologies and service innovation, KT altimedia is committed to delivering flexible and cutting-edge solutions together with HARMAN to create new media experiences that exceed customer expectations.”

This partnership underscores HARMAN’s ongoing commitment to pioneering digital transformation across various industries. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, HARMAN and KT altimedia are set to deliver next-generation PayTV solutions that cater to the evolving demands of customers.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic to serve the ever-changing human needs. Our team of over 7,000 employees in 45+ locations around the world are focused on transforming everyday experiences. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN partners with our customers to deliver a holistic experience – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people allows us to deploy next-generation platforms, while delivering cost efficiencies and innovative solutions to help our clients achieve brilliant outcomes. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About KT altimedia

Founded in 1999, KT altimedia is a leading media platform company based in Korea, providing end-to-end multimedia solutions for PayTV operators worldwide. From device platforms for set-top boxes and mobile, to user-centric service applications, cloud-based UI/UX, and secure content protection systems (CAS/DRM), KT altimedia delivers integrated services powered by its own proprietary technologies—offering a strong foundation for global competitiveness. KT altimedia’s solutions are deployed by major broadcasting and telecom operators across Asia, and Europe, supporting business expansion and operational efficiency. Its advanced security systems, UI management system, and remote management solutions empower operators to swiftly adapt to changing market demands while ensuring scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape. Moving forward, KT altimedia will continue to lead media innovation through ongoing investment in R&D and global partnerships—positioning itself as a strategic partner for PayTV operators navigating the digital transformation of media services.