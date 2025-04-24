AdGood and LG Ad Solutions Partner to Empower Nonprofits with Accessible Connected TV Advertising

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LG Ad Solutions and AdGood have announced a strategic partnership to make premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising more accessible to nonprofits. By leveraging unsold streaming inventory, the collaboration opens the door for mission-driven organizations to reach audiences on the biggest screen in the home—at a fraction of the traditional cost.

“This partnership between LG Ad Solutions and AdGood is a huge moment for the streaming industry,” said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. “By donating their premium inventory, LG Ad Solutions is setting the standard for how CTV can be a force for social good. This is about more than just advertising—it’s about empowering nonprofits, elevating awareness in local and national markets, and making a real difference.”

Historically, TV has had many barriers for entry for nonprofit organizations which has limited their access to premium video placements. This partnership eliminates those roadblocks by delivering a full-service solution tailored to nonprofit needs. Through AdGood’s technology and LG Ad Solutions’ CTV platform, nonprofits gain access to impactful ad placements, intuitive ad creation tools, and transparent performance metrics.

“For too long, nonprofits have struggled to access premium TV advertising,” said Matt Knopf, Vice President, Publisher Partnerships, LG Ad Solutions. “CTV changes all of that. Through this partnership, we are able to enhance the viewer experience with mission-driven nonprofit messaging and drive maximum awareness on the largest screen in the home.”

Nonprofits that join the platform can instantly generate professional-quality ads—even without in-house production capabilities—using AdGood’s built-in creative tools. Real-time analytics and annual impact reports also ensure that publishers can track the value of their donated impressions and understand the causes they’re helping to support.

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into high-impact advertising opportunities. With tools like a generative AI ad manager and creative generator, AdGood makes it easy for nonprofits to create, launch, and measure campaigns—amplifying their mission on the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit www.adgood.org or email info@adgood.org.

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators unparalleled scale, reach, and personalized precision on the largest screen in the home.