Utz Launches Limited Edition Lemonade Potato Chips

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utz®, a leading U.S. salty snack brand, has teamed up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S., to introduce its latest innovation: lemonade-flavored potato chips. The new Utz Lemonade Potato Chips combine the tangy sweetness of lemonade with the classic salty crunch of Utz potato chips, delivering a bold, unique flavor experience.

“Just in time for summer, Utz Lemonade Potato Chips bring together the nostalgic sweet and tart taste of classic lemonade with the satisfying crunch of another seasonal favorite – potato chips. The new chips are summer in a bite,” said Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing at Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc. “Beyond the incredible taste, we are also thrilled to partner with and support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s incredible work in the fight against childhood cancer.”

This limited edition flavor is available in a 7.75-oz. bag through August, while supplies last, online at utzsnacks.com and in leading retailers nationwide. Utz will donate a portion of each bag sold, up to $25,000, to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, funding critical research and support for children battling cancer.

“At Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, we believe that every effort—big or small—helps move us closer to cures for all kids,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and co-executive director at Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “This partnership with Utz is a fun and meaningful way to bring awareness to our mission, and we’re looking forward to seeing snackers nationwide join the fight against childhood cancer.”

Consumers can learn more about Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and support their fight against childhood cancer by visiting AlexsLemonade.org.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp’s®, and Boulder Canyon®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to serve its growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and one of the largest independent childhood cancer charities in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.