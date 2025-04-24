DIRECTV Bolsters Longstanding Hansen Partnership with New Multi-Year Agreement

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the communications, media, energy and utilities industries, is pleased to announce that longtime customer DIRECTV Latin America, one of the largest digital sports and entertainment providers in Latin America, has signed a multi-year extension agreement with Hansen. This new agreement will see the company extend its deployment of Hansen CCB, part of the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media, in order to better service the evolving DIRECTV business following its recent announcement to expand its distribution of fast, affordable internet connectivity in the Latin American market.

Hansen CCB is a highly scalable customer care and billing solution for many of today’s leading CSPs, pay-TV and media providers, delivering the power to bring new content and OTT partner services online fast. It also provides integrated customer care and billing for broadband, mobile and other value-added services, has a comprehensive reporting framework to enable operational and strategic analysis, and allows service providers to capitalize on new business opportunities by quickly launching attractive products for specific target markets.

This renewal marks another milestone and attests to the success of the 28-year relationship between Hansen and DIRECTV Latin America, which has seen the deployment of the Hansen solution in Argentina, Colombia, Trinidad & Tobago, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Ecuador.

Victor Deop, IT System Director at DIRECTV Latin America, commented: “Our long-term vision of extending our services throughout Latin America and further cementing our position as a leader in connectivity, innovation and service enablement requires that we partner with the best software vendors in the field. As we extend our longstanding agreement with Hansen, we look forward to expanding the reach of affordable broadband internet access and enabling connectivity for millions across the continent."

Scott Weir, President for Communications & Media at Hansen, commented: “With a strong relationship that spans close to three decades now, this renewal with DIRECTV Latin America demonstrates the trust that leading service providers around the world have in the Hansen offering – a future-ready product suite, decades of Hansen expertise and an unwavering customer-first focus. With the operational scalability, analytics and customer-case tools that Hansen CCB brings to the table for any modern service provider, we are well-placed to enable a new era of connectivity for a vast new consumer base in South America.”

The Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

For further information about Hansen, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the communications & media, and energy & utilities industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About DIRECTV Latin America

DIRECTV provides best-in-class connectivity solutions and digital entertainment experiences through the acquisition, production and distribution of exclusive sports and entertainment content, excellence in the area of customer service, and the continuous deployment of the latest technologies for digital entertainment.

DIRECTV is part of Vrio Corp., which operates in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean: Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay. Vrio is a leading provider of digital entertainment services in the region, and also operates in Brazil under the SKY brand and owns 61.5% of Tournaments. In total, Vrio has approximately 13.6 million subscribers and more than 12,000 employees in 11 countries across South America and the Caribbean.