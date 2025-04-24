Hometap Partners with iGrad to Integrate Enrich Financial Wellness Platform, Enhancing Support for Homeowners' Financial Journey

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hometap, the Boston-based financial technology company pioneering home equity financing solutions for American homeowners, announced a partnership with financial education company iGrad to offer its Enrich financial wellness platform to invested homeowners. This strategic partnership enhances Hometap's commitment to homeowner success by providing essential financial education resources that support better decision-making throughout the entire home investment journey and beyond.

Through this partnership, invested homeowners will gain free access to Hometap's Financial Health Hub, powered by Enrich. This new platform addresses the critical connection between financial education and long-term homeownership stability that Hometap has identified through years of working with homeowners. The platform includes practical tools that homeowners can immediately apply to their financial habits: nearly 3,000 articles on essential topics like budgeting and credit management, plus over 500 instructional videos, interactive tutorials, and financial calculators. The content is personalized to each homeowner's unique situation and enables them to build confidence, whether they’re planning for a successful investment settlement or strengthening their overall financial well-being.

"This partnership advances our commitment to empowering homeowners well beyond their home equity needs," said Jeffrey Glass, CEO of Hometap. "By equipping them with personalized tools and guidance, we're helping them navigate financial decisions with confidence throughout their investment journey. We're dedicated to providing support not only at the time of investment, but as they work toward achieving their long-term goals."

This initiative comes at an important time when financial stress is a widespread concern. In a recent April CNBC survey, more than 70% of Americans said they feel stressed about their finances. For homeowners juggling daily expenses and long-term goals, that stress can be especially challenging. The 2024 TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index shows that financial literacy can help ease this burden, as individuals with stronger financial knowledge spend less time focused on their finances. This partnership provides homeowners with the personalized resources and financial education they need to reduce stress and feel empowered to make informed decisions, build stronger financial foundations, and work toward sustainable financial security.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hometap to expand access to personalized financial education for homeowners. Enrich was built to meet individuals where they are on their financial journey, and this collaboration allows us to support homeowners during one of the most significant financial decisions they’ll make,” said Kevin Soehner, Senior Vice President of Operations at iGrad. “By combining Hometap’s innovative home equity solutions with our data-driven financial wellness platform, we’re helping homeowners build confidence, reduce stress, and take control of their financial future.”

The integrated financial wellness platform will be available to homeowners who have a home equity investment with Hometap in May.

About Hometap

Founded in 2017, Hometap is a Boston-based fintech company on a mission to make homeownership less stressful and more accessible. Starting with its industry-leading home equity investment product, the company has helped over 18,000 homeowners across the U.S. access their home equity without having to take on additional monthly payments or sell their home. Hometap expanded its suite of innovative financial products and services in 2022 with the Home Equity Dashboard. This digital platform is designed to help homeowners at every stage of their journey make more informed financial decisions about their home — and take action on those decisions — with confidence. Learn more at hometap.com.

About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. The company's Enrich Financial Wellness platform provides personalized, interactive financial education tools and resources designed to help users improve their financial knowledge and make better financial decisions. The platform has received numerous awards, including Education Program of the Year (The Institute for Financial Literacy) and Best Product award (University Business Magazine). For more information about the Enrich platform, visit www.enrich.org.