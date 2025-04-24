CrowdStrike Partners With Wipro to Transform Global Enterprise Security Operations With Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to deliver next-generation security operations powered by CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM.

The collaboration will augment Wipro’s CyberShield platform with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to modernize security operations, reduce complexity and stop breaches with AI-powered threat detection and response. With CrowdStrike first-party data natively inside the Falcon platform, Wipro is able to deliver faster time to value, lower TCO and improved cybersecurity outcomes.

"Innovative partners like Wipro selecting Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to power their managed services practices underscores CrowdStrike’s competitive advantages over both legacy and modern alternatives," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Together we’re redefining security operations, combining AI-driven security analytics with world-class expertise to scale machine-speed threat detection and response across the enterprise."

CrowdStrike and Wipro’s partnership offers global organizations access to advanced technology and expert services, enabling them to effectively prevent sophisticated threats and address the increasing cybersecurity skills gap. SIEM remains the cornerstone of security operations, yet outdated solutions, burdened by slow data ingestion, limited retention, complex workflows, delayed searches and high costs, hinder modernization. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM transforms security operations by combining the native Falcon platform and third-party data with industry-leading AI and workflow automation, delivering lightning-fast threat detection and response while dramatically reducing operational complexity and costs. By leveraging Wipro CyberTransform Advisory solutions and AI-supported managed services, organizations can benefit from enhanced cybersecurity capabilities. This collaboration increases business agility and secures the modern enterprise by combining the knowledge of expert cybersecurity professionals and strategic industry partners.

"Today’s evolving threat landscape requires security solutions that are not just fast and scalable but purpose-built for modern cyber defenses," said Tony Buffomante, senior vice president & global head – Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited. "Migrating our MSSP customer base to CrowdStrike’s next-gen SIEM allows us to accelerate the shift from outdated, complex SIEMs to a modern, AI-powered SOC. Our deep expertise in seamless migrations ensures that customers can quickly unlock the full potential of enhanced automation, real-time threat detection and a streamlined SOC as they improve security outcomes and reduce operational burdens."

Key Benefits of Wipro’s MSSP Platform Powered by Falcon Next-Gen SIEM:

Enterprises are able to cost-effectively enhance cyber resilience and secure operations across clouds, networks, perimeters, endpoints, identities, data and apps through:

Real-time threat detection and response – Identify threats before they impact the organization and reduce response time through GenAI-powered automated SOC services and security processes.

– Identify threats before they impact the organization and reduce response time through GenAI-powered automated SOC services and security processes. Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and greater efficiency – Eliminates costly data ingestion and retention while reducing manual workloads.

– Eliminates costly data ingestion and retention while reducing manual workloads. Seamless scalability with a cloud-native architecture – Falcon Next-Gen SIEM’s index-free design ensures high-speed performance at petabyte scale, without the cost and complexity of traditional SIEMs.

– Falcon Next-Gen SIEM’s index-free design ensures high-speed performance at petabyte scale, without the cost and complexity of traditional SIEMs. Continuous 24x7 security operations – Wipro’s global Cyber Defense Centers provide always-on monitoring, advanced threat intelligence and tailored incident response.

– Wipro’s global Cyber Defense Centers provide always-on monitoring, advanced threat intelligence and tailored incident response. Enhanced analyst productivity and operational efficiency – AI and automation streamline security workflows, reduce alert fatigue and enable faster, more accurate investigations.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.