Introducing Franklin Madison Direct: The Unified Brand for Two Direct Marketing Industry Leaders

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Madison, a leading provider of insurance engagement for financial services industry, is excited to announce the official launch of Franklin Madison Direct, bringing together SeQuel Response and FM Engage under a single, unified brand. This transformation reflects a strategic alignment of two powerhouse organizations that have been working together since Franklin Madison acquired SeQuel Response, a direct marketing agency, in 2022.

Both SeQuel Response and FM Engage have a long-standing history of excellence in direct response marketing. SeQuel Response, founded 16 years ago, has built a strong reputation in the marketplace, while FM Engage has been a driving force in delivering innovative marketing solutions. Now, under the Franklin Madison Direct brand, their combined strengths will offer an even more seamless experience.

"Unifying under one name allows us to fully leverage the expertise and innovation that both companies bring to the table," said Robert Dudacek, CEO of Franklin Madison. "Our goal is to create clarity and consistency, ensuring that everyone we serve benefits from the full strength of our combined expertise."

For current and future clients, this change means business as usual—only better. The same trusted teams, solutions, and results-driven approach will remain in place, now with an even stronger, more integrated foundation for growth and innovation.

"This transition brings new opportunities for collaboration, efficiency, and enhanced service for our clients. And, a fresh, new brand to unite under," said Erik Koenig, President at Franklin Madison Direct.

