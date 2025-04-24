KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Zayo Issuer, LLC, Series 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2025-2 Class A-1-V Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B Notes, and Class C Notes (the Series 2025-2 Notes) from Zayo Issuer, LLC (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization.

Zayo 2025-2 represents Zayo Issuer, LLC’s (the Issuer) second securitization following the inaugural Series 2025-1 Notes. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes subject to certain conditions, including rating agency confirmation. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will primarily be used to fund certain reserve accounts including the liquidity reserve account, transaction fees, and for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures.

The business of the asset entities in the transaction includes an extensive long-haul and dense metro fiber network to provide long-haul, middle-mile, and last-mile services to commercial customers, what the parent company, Zayo Group LLC (Zayo, or the Company), characterizes as “big pipes to big customers”. Zayo Northeast, LLC and Zayo Midwest, LLC (together Asset Entities), both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Issuer, provide services in two main segments in the northeastern and midwestern regions of the United States. First, there is the dark and lit fiber infrastructure and transport services business, including long-haul and metro dark fiber, wavelengths, private networks and mobile infrastructure. Second, the Asset Entities provide lit fiber network connectivity services, including but not limited to dedicated internet access, Ethernet, IP transit and private cloud connectivity to enterprise customers. The fiber services consist of, among other things, commercial fiber infrastructure products that enable high speed data traffic between business locations, data centers, cloud provider networks, and the global internet, as well as backhaul from wireless towers that connect such sites to the wider wireless carriers' terrestrial network.

As of February 28, 2025 (the Cut-off Date), the Issuer provides services within the securitized portfolio to 3,179 customers among over 21 product service lines in the northeast and midwest U.S. Within the portfolio, fiber and transport, and network connectivity represented approximately 74.4% and 25.6% of revenues, respectively, as of the Cut-off Date.

