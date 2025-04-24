UserTesting Partners with LinkedIn to Elevate Trust and Transparency in Panel Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, the leading provider of human insights for the enterprise, today announced a new integration with ‘Verified on LinkedIn’, giving companies even greater confidence in the authenticity of participant feedback.

This strategic integration is part of UserTesting’s broader effort to raise the industry standard for trust, transparency, and data integrity in experience research and insights. As panel fraud and misrepresentation continue to be challenges across the feedback economy, UserTesting is leading the industry in proactively implementing new safeguards that help ensure insights come from real, credible individuals. By leveraging LinkedIn verifications, companies can reduce identity risk, build trust in their findings, and make faster, more confident decisions.

“UserTesting’s service is based on insights and learnings from real people, and by partnering to incorporate LinkedIn verifications, we can help demonstrate the credibility of that feedback,” said Oscar Rodriguez, VP Product Management at LinkedIn. “We have launched Verified on LinkedIn to help partner organizations integrate the verifications of our members, which can help give confidence in the authenticity of the people and companies their users engage with.”

This move builds on UserTesting’s ongoing, category-leading investments in participant quality and fraud prevention. The company already employs AI-based detection, behavioral checks, and human review to ensure its participant network remains the most trusted in the industry. With the addition of LinkedIn verifications, UserTesting reinforces its commitment to leading the market—not just in speed and scale, but in insight integrity.

“As the leader in human insights, we recognize that participant authenticity is critical to insight integrity,” said Karan Mavai, GM of Audience Networks at UserTesting. “This integration with LinkedIn is one of several steps we’re taking to help our customers know they’re hearing from real people—not bots, not fraudsters, and not falsified personas.”

The Verified on LinkedIn integration is now available to all UserTesting customers.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables organizations to craft exceptional customer experiences through actionable human insights. With the world’s strongest participant network, AI-driven insights, comprehensive feedback solutions, and expert-level services, enterprises can validate decisions, co-innovate at scale, and accelerate their path to better products and experiences. Trusted by 3,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, UserTesting is the partner of choice for businesses committed to delivering experiences customers love. Learn more at www.usertesting.com.