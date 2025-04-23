DPL to Provide Insurance Solutions for Indivisible Partners

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners, the leading platform for commission-free annuities, today announced that it was selected by Indivisible Partners to provide insurance solutions for advisor teams and their clients on the privately-owned independent advisory firm’s wealth platform.

“We want to equip advisors to do more for their clients than they could anywhere else,” said Indivisible Partners Executive Chairman John Thiel. “That means leveraging innovative solutions to create a comprehensive wealth management experience that helps clients make better decisions. As the recognized leader in fee-based annuity and insurance solutions for RIAs, DPL’s platform fits perfectly within our curated offering.”

Through DPL, Indivisible advisors will have access to a marketplace of more than 75 commission-free annuities and a wide range of insurance products from leading carriers. In addition, DPL’s tools and technology will facilitate the discovery, fulfillment and management of insurance products as part of advisors’ comprehensive wealth management workflow. They also will have access to DPL’s Breakaway Accelerator Program, a turnkey solution for advisors joining Indivisible to transition clients’ commissioned annuities to a fee-based advisory model.

"Considering the pedigree of its founders and their uncompromising commitment to creating the optimal environment for advisor and client success, we’re gratified Indivisible Partners chose DPL to help deliver on that promise,” said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. “They recognize the power of DPL’s innovative products and technology to enhance their advisors’ ability to deliver the best outcome for each client. We look forward to helping Indivisible advisors build meaningful relationships with clients and grow their businesses, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality in the solutions and services they provide."

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the leading commission-free annuity marketplace bringing best-in-class solutions from the nation's top carriers to registered investment advisors (RIAs), their clients, and consumers. DPL's products, proprietary tools and embedded technology enable RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and transparent, fiduciary implementation to meet a range of needs in the financial plan. www.dplfp.com

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent wealth advisory firm dedicated to empowering advisors to help clients achieve their desired financial outcomes through a focus on quality decision-making. The firm provides a client-first model that enables select advisors to deliver high-touch, comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families, business founders and institutional clients. Through its expansive suite of client solutions, innovative platform and access to leading insights and support, Indivisible Partners offers a distinctive choice for entrepreneurial advisors looking to elevate their practice. Indivisible Partners is founded by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of helping advisors grow and transform their practices. Indivisible Partners is headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, visit www.Indivisible.com.

Indivisible Partners, LLC maintains relationships with independent firms such as DPL Financial Partners to provide technology services that support our investment management process. These firms are not affiliated with Indivisible Partners, LLC. The names and trademarks of DPL Financial Partners are the property of their respective owners. Their inclusion in this document does not imply an endorsement or affiliation with Indivisible Partners, LLC, unless otherwise noted. As a fiduciary, Indivisible Partners, LLC is committed to acting in our clients' best interests, regardless of our business relationships.