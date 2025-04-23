Veeam and CrowdStrike Partner to Bring Data Resilience to Customers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced a new partnership with CrowdStrike to deliver centralized visibility of critical data and advanced threat detection through integration with the Veeam Data Platform. The jointly developed product integration creates a more secure environment for shared customers, helping identify threats before, during and after an attack to enable fast, secure recovery and long-term data resilience.

Together, Veeam and CrowdStrike enhance data security by combining Veeam’s industry-leading data resilience capabilities with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. The result is end-to-end visibility into security threats—minimizing and even preventing the business impact of cyber incidents. The partnership launches with two new fully supported integrations:

These integrations allow organizations to view Veeam Data Platform events directly within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, creating a unified solution that improves insights into system activity and security events. This empowers IT and security teams to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber incidents more effectively.

“We know that 89% of threat actors specifically target an organization’s backups, putting critical data recovery at risk,i” said John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam. “Delivering comprehensive protection against these attacks requires strategic partnerships. That’s why we’re building strong integrations with industry leaders like CrowdStrike to ensure customers take a connected approach to cybersecurity and data resilience. We continue to enhance Veeam Data Platform security capabilities and integrations to ensure that an organization’s backups are clean and secure to recover from a ransomware attack. By combining Veeam Data Platform’s industry-leading malware detection, indicators of compromise (IoC) detection and proactive threat assessments with CrowdStrike’s AI-powered capabilities, we help customers ensure their backups are secure and their data resilient.”

“The surge in cyber threats and ransomware attacks continues to put enterprise data at risk,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Our partnership with Veeam brings together best-in-class cybersecurity with industry-leading data resilience, giving joint customers a unified defense to reduce risk and ensure rapid recovery. By bringing Veeam Data Platform events into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, we’re delivering centralized visibility that empowers security and IT teams to respond faster and more effectively across the entire attack surface.”

Centralize Visibility of Critical Data

The integration brings Veeam Data Platform event data into Falcon LogScale and Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, delivering deeper visibility and accelerated threat analysis. By combining Veeam’s backup insights with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence and real-time visibility across the enterprise, organizations can eliminate blind spots and reduce risk across their data and backup environments.

The Veeam App for Falcon LogScale includes pre-built dashboards, automated data parsing and proactive alerting to improve detection and response across the enterprise. It also adds support for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Entra ID, enhancing visibility into identity-based threats and data infrastructure activity.

Streamline Security Operations

Security teams can leverage predefined searches and scheduled alerts to quickly surface relevant security events, enhancing threat-hunting and response efforts. Real-time, low-impact scans during backups — powered by advanced AI and machine learning — detect even the most subtle anomalies and malware.

These proactive alerts equip Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts with the intelligence needed to accelerate incident response and stay ahead of evolving threats.

Veeam End-to-End Cyber Resilience

Veeam Data Platform delivers comprehensive end-to-end cyber resilience, supporting organizations before, during, and after a cyber incident. It features proactive threat detection with the patent-pending Recon Scanner, which identifies potential ransomware threats before backups are created. During the backup process, inline entropy analysis, signature-based malware scanning, and IoC detection tools provide a defense-in-depth approach to identifying malicious activity. The platform also supports incident response by assessing the scope of an attack and quickly identifying the last known good restore point through Veeam Threat Hunter. Additionally, Veeam Cyber Secure offers expert support from Coveware by Veeam to assist with ransomware assessment, negotiation and recovery. This proactive and comprehensive approach helps reduce cyber risks, minimize business disruption and is now available for CrowdStrike users — providing complete protection across cloud, virtual, physical, enterprise applications, and unstructured data.

Available to Advanced and Premium Veeam Data Platform users, these integrations are now accessible to CrowdStrike customers via the CrowdStrike Marketplace. To learn more about Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

