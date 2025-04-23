Sunstate Equipment Further Establishes Driver-First Approach With Adoption of Netradyne Fleet Safety Technology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netradyne, an industry-leading SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing solutions, today announced its partnership with Sunstate Equipment, a premier provider of high-quality construction rental equipment and tools for construction, industrial, and special event companies. Through this collaboration, Netradyne’s Driver•i safety platform and D-450 dash cameras will be deployed across Sunstate’s nationwide fleet.

Sunstate Equipment operates in 16 states, delivering top-tier rental equipment, including general rentals, trench safety gear, and industrial/tire solutions. The company selected Netradyne for its advanced capabilities in highlighting positive driver behavior, reducing vehicle claims, providing real-time video access for safety managers, and empowering drivers to proactively self-correct behind the wheel.

Netradyne’s Driver•i D-450 is a cutting-edge, four-camera video telematics system that offers a 270-degree view via a forward-facing road camera and two side-mounted cameras—all in a compact, windshield-friendly design. Tailored for Sunstate’s diverse fleet of light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles—including those used by supervisors, mechanics, and delivery teams—this solution enhances visibility and accountability on the road.

“The introduction of Netradyne’s technology has allowed us to celebrate and reinforce the skill our drivers demonstrate on the road that would otherwise go unnoticed and unrecognized,” said Mark Safsten, Director of Safety and Risk. “Real-time alerts enable drivers to proactively self-correct their driving around observed hazards, reducing reliance on manager-directed corrections and significantly decreasing subjective interpretation of identified behaviors or events. Additionally, our customers will continue to experience the best rental experience in the industry through seamless equipment delivery.”

Since the technology’s rollout across Sunstate’s pilot locations nine months ago, driver engagement has surged, mainly due to the platform’s focus on recognizing and rewarding excellence. As vehicle claim costs continue to rise, adopting advanced safety solutions like Netradyne’s has become increasingly critical.

A key feature of the platform is Netradyne’s GreenZone Score, which gamifies safe driving with performance-based rewards. Customers tend to see significant increases in their score after deployment, which has a direct statistical correlation to lower risky driving and reduction of accidents.

“We’re proud to partner with Sunstate Equipment as they further prioritize driver safety and recognition through our technology,” said Adam Kahn, President at Netradyne. “With Driver•i, Sunstate is proactively empowering their drivers—shifting the safety narrative from reactive intervention to real-time, positive reinforcement. This investment demonstrates Sunstate’s unwavering commitment to protecting their team, enhancing fleet safety, and providing the safest possible environment on the road.”

About Sunstate Equipment:

Sunstate is the premier construction equipment rental provider for those seeking expertise, transparency, simplicity, and responsive support during every stage of the rental experience. The Arizona-based Sunstate Equipment brings excellent customer service to their partners in construction from coast to coast. Founded in 1977 by equipment rental pioneer Mike Watts (now retired), Sunstate operates under the leadership of President and CEO Norty Turner. In 2017, Sumitomo Corp., a leading global investment ﬁrm, purchased full interest shares, positioning Sunstate for solid, sustainable growth. For more information visit, www.sunstateequip.com.

About Netradyne:

Founded in 2015 by Avneesh Agrawal (CEO) and David Julian (CTO), Netradyne is a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and video telematics solutions and is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore, India. Thousands of commercial fleet customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and India trust Netradyne’s over 850 employees worldwide. Netradyne’s flagship product, Driver•i, delivers cutting-edge HD video safety and management technology powered by advanced AI that analyzes every minute of drive time with up to 99% accuracy, recognizing risky and safe driving behaviors. With over 20 billion vision-analyzed driving miles, Netradyne sets the industry standard for fleet safety, empowering commercial fleets of all sizes to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne is committed to advancing road safety and efficiency through innovative technology, transforming the transportation industry.

