G&W Electric Invests in Safegrid to Advance Smart Grid Monitoring and Predictive Technologies

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&W Electric, a global leader in innovative power grid solutions, announces a strategic investment in Safegrid, a leading provider of intelligent grid monitoring solutions based in Espoo, Finland. This investment aligns with G&W Electric’s commitment to innovation and deepens its expertise in fault location and predictive technologies for medium voltage grids.

Safegrid is the developer of the Intelligent Grid System™, an advanced platform utilizing instant-on wireless sensors and cloud-based analytics to help utilities and grid operators locate, predict, and prevent grid faults. Safegrid’s compact, easy-to-install solution has gained traction among utilities in Finland and neighboring countries and is rapidly expanding into the United States and European markets.

“The smart grid sector is undergoing a transformative shift driven by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization. At G&W Electric, we continuously seek opportunities to advance grid reliability and resiliency through cutting-edge technology,” said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. “Our investment in Safegrid supports our vision of integrating smart monitoring and predictive analytics into power distribution solutions, helping utilities proactively address grid challenges.”

This investment provides G&W Electric with several strategic advantages, including insights into system-level challenges affecting grid performance and the opportunity to collaborate on joint research projects. This synergy will enable utilities to monitor the age and health of installed electrical equipment more effectively, improving grid resilience and fault prediction, particularly in extreme weather conditions.

“G&W Electric’s strategic investment demonstrates their strong commitment to our technology and team,” stated Paula Laine, CEO of Safegrid Oy. “Our partnership comes at an important time in Safegrid’s history as we continue to make strong inroads into the U.S. with an expanding customer base, growing demand for smart fault solutions, and the recent appointment of our founder, Jussi Hakunti, as our new president of Safegrid USA.”

At the same time, this collaboration reinforces G&W Electric’s role as an innovator in power grid automation and strengthens its ability to provide AI-enhanced, data-driven insights that boost grid resilience and help our customers predict and prevent system failures before they occur.

For more information about G&W Electric and its commitment to grid transformation and innovation, visit www.gwelectric.com.

About G&W Electric

Founded in 1905, G&W Electric is a global leader in innovative power grid solutions, offering advanced load and fault interrupting switches, reclosers, sensors, system protection equipment, power grid automation, and transmission and distribution accessories. Headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, U.S.A., with manufacturing and sales support in over 100 countries, G&W Electric helps customers overcome challenges and gain a competitive edge with cutting-edge solutions and technical services. For more information, visit www.gwelectric.com. Follow G&W Electric on X @GW_Electric and LinkedIn.

About Safegrid

Safegrid Oy is a leading provider of intelligent grid solutions that help utilities and grid operators locate, predict, and prevent grid faults. With its Intelligent Grid System®, Safegrid enhances grid performance and reliability using instant-on wireless sensors and AI-enhanced analytics, ensuring a safer and more resilient power supply. Safegrid is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. For more information, visit www.safegrid.io.