FICO and dacadoo Partner to Bring AI-Powered Precision to Life Insurance

ZURICH & BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO and dacadoo, a global leader in customer engagement via a digital wellness tracking platform and health risk quantification product offering, have partnered to enhance the way insurance companies can assess and manage risk, promote health/wellness, and improve customer engagement. dacadoo will integrate FICO’s advanced AI, analytics and decision management capabilities from FICO® Platform with its health risk quantification risk engine, giving insurers more precise and personalized risk assessments for applicants, helping them better match policies and pricing with each individual.

“We have brought to market an innovative solution that enables insurers to target their life insurance products at specific profiles,” said Peter Ohnemus, dacadoo’s president & CEO. “Through our new partnership with FICO, insurers will be able to use more dynamic data to assess the risk of each applicant, and to design highly personalized insurance products for their customers using advanced decision science. They can use the FICO capabilities to enhance their own risk modelling and create more complex decision trees. We are giving insurers a whole new level of risk assessment precision to help them build their portfolio.”

The partnership empowers insurers to shift from traditional, static underwriting models to a dynamic, behavior-based approach — reducing operational costs, enhancing customer loyalty, and improving risk management, all while driving long-term profitability. With over 80% of insurers identifying improved underwriting and customer experience as critical priorities, this collaboration enables key capabilities such as:

Hyper-personalized risk scoring and underwriting

Behavioral engagement and wellness-driven policy models

Real-time decisioning for claims and onboarding

Predictive modeling for claims, lapses, and customer lifetime value

The two firms estimate that insurers using their combined solutions could achieve a 20–30% increase in customer lifetime value through personalization and engagement, and a 30–50% reduction in underwriting time via automated, real-time decisioning.

“We see the dacadoo platform as a game-changer,” said Alexandre Graff, vice president for global partners and alliances at FICO. “It not only helps insurers grow their business responsibly, it helps people better manage their health through the digital health engagement platform. We see tremendous opportunities to infuse FICO’s expertise in AI and decision management into dacadoo’s platform and create a better outcome for insurers and individuals.”

About dacadoo

dacadoo is a Swiss-based technology company that develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. Our Enterprise SaaS based digital health engagement platform (DHEP) is a mobile-first solution that leverages behavioral science, AI, and gamification to help end-users improve their health outcomes while helping clients to improve customer engagement and loyalty through personalization. This platform is available in over 18 languages and can be licensed as a white label offering or through APIs to develop/enhance custom solutions. Our award-winning Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time, is also available for license through APIs. dacadoo’s global employees are committed to making the world a healthier place. We strongly value security and privacy, with an Information Security and Privacy Management System certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards. ​Learn more: https://www.dacadoo.com/

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

