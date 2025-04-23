Alphastream and Intapp Partner to Enhance Private Credit Deal Execution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphastream, an AI-powered private credit intelligence platform, today announced its partnership with Intapp, a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals in advisory, capital markets and legal firms. Through this collaboration, Intapp will make Alphastream’s AI-driven platform available to its clients via an integration with Intapp DealCloud. Access to Alphastream’s platform within Intapp’s deal and relationship management platform will enable private credit investors to make faster, data-informed decisions across the entire credit lifecycle.

In the complex world of private credit, accessing accurate, standardized, and actionable data is critical for making confident investment decisions. Alphastream solves one of the most persistent challenges in the industry: the inefficiencies and inaccuracies associated with manual data extraction and analysis. By combining advanced AI with human-in-the-loop precision, Alphastream delivers highly accurate and reliable data extraction and standardization, transforming unstructured financial and legal documents into actionable insights. Through this collaboration, new and existing DealCloud clients will gain access to these capabilities, enhancing their efficiency and decision-making, all while operating within a secure private cloud environment.

“Our collaboration with Intapp DealCloud brings Alphastream’s technology to an even broader audience of private credit professionals, empowering them to use AI to drive better deal outcomes,” said Vijay Gudipalli, CEO of Alphastream. “By integrating our platform with DealCloud, we are equipping investors with deeper insights, reducing complexity in deal execution, and enabling them to make more data-driven decisions with confidence.”

Alphastream, backed by Motive Ventures, brings deep industry expertise in credit and financial technology. Led by industry veterans from S&P Global and other leading credit research firms, the team blends deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to deliver a platform trusted by top investors, including 2 of the top 5 alternative credit fund managers and leading credit scoring firms.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

About Alphastream

Alphastream is an AI-enabled platform designed to empower private credit investors with actionable, standardized financial and legal data across the entire credit lifecycle, while ensuring enterprise grade security. Combining advanced AI and expert human oversight, Alphastream delivers 99.9% accurate and dependable data extraction and standardization for workflows spanning origination, due diligence, negotiation, financial monitoring, and more—helping firms make more confident, high-impact decisions. With deep roots in the credit industry, including an executive team behind CreditSights (acquired by Fitch Ratings), Alphastream brings decades of expertise and innovation to private credit markets. Learn more at www.alphastream.ai.