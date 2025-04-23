Walgreens Debuts PharmStart to Strengthen the Tech to Pharmacist Pipeline.

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens, the nation’s largest independent community pharmacy provider, has teamed up with Guild, the leading talent development company, to launch PharmStart, a first-of-its-kind, fully funded online education program designed to help eligible team members meet the prerequisite requirements for pharmacy school. The program aims to eliminate barriers to pursuing a PharmD degree, tapping into a new pool of talent while also addressing critical challenges in the pharmacist talent pipeline.

PharmStart will begin with an initial cohort of more than 300 team members across six states: Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky. The program is now accepting applications for eligible Walgreens pharmacy technicians and other eligible front-line positions who are interested in pursuing a career as a pharmacist.

Rick Gates, chief pharmacy officer at Walgreens, who began his career at Walgreens as a front-of-store team member, understands firsthand the early stressors involved in considering a PharmD pursuit. “Becoming a pharmacist was a lifelong dream, but the cost of tuition always loomed in the back of my mind. Today, we’re continuing to chip away at those financial burdens, ensuring team members can pursue their passion for pharmacy without the burden of debt being a barrier to success.”

In collaboration with the Walgreens Deans Advisory Council, PharmStart was created in response to a survey of pharmacy technicians, which highlighted that the financial burden of tuition for prerequisite course fees and time constraints are significant obstacles in pursuing a PharmD degree. Through the partnership with Guild, all tuition costs are handled directly through the platform and eligible team members will have access to personalized support along the journey including with application assistance, enrollment, education and career coaching.

“Teaming up with Walgreens to launch PharmStart marks a transformative step to strengthen and grow the pharmacist talent pipeline,” said Bijal Shah, CEO of Guild. “Walgreens is setting a new standard for what talent development can look like—investing in their own team members through a first-of-its-kind, stackable pharmacy education pathway. By eliminating financial hurdles and offering flexibility to learn anytime, anywhere, we’re empowering pharmacy technicians to elevate their careers.”

In addition to PharmStart, Walgreens has introduced several initiatives to support aspiring pharmacists on their journey to a PharmD degree. The Walgreens Pharmacy Educational Assistance Program (PEAP) offers up to $40,000 in tuition assistance, easing the financial burden of pharmacy school; the Walgreens Student Loan 401(k) Match Program—part of the Retirement Savings Plan—helps team members paying off student loans earn their full match, even if they can’t contribute 4%. Walgreens treats a portion of loan payments like 401(k) contributions, helping reduce debt while building retirement savings.

Bridging the gap from technician to pharmacist with an opportunity to grow with PharmStart, Walgreens is paving the way for eligible pharmacy technicians to overcome financial and time constraints. This initiative is the latest example of how Walgreens is advancing the pharmacy profession and positioning community pharmacy as a practice setting of choice.

About Walgreens

Founded in 1901, Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) has a storied heritage of caring for communities for generations, and proudly serves nearly 9 million customers and patients each day across its approximately 8,500 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and leading omni-channel platforms. Walgreens has approximately 220,000 team members, including nearly 90,000 healthcare service providers, and is committed to being the first choice for retail pharmacy and health services, building trusted relationships that create healthier futures for customers, patients, team members and communities.

Walgreens is the flagship U.S. brand of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader. Its retail locations are a critical point of access and convenience in thousands of communities, with Walgreens pharmacists playing a greater role as part of the healthcare system and patients’ care teams than ever before. Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy provides critical care and pharmacy services to millions of patients with rare disease states and complex, chronic conditions.

About Guild

Guild partners with employers to build the talent they need today — and the workforce that can take on tomorrow. In partnership with employers like Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Target, and healthcare systems like UCHealth, Guild helps to identify untapped talent and fuel organizational growth. Through Guild Talent Advantage™, Guild offers a versatile set of education and skilling offerings, actionable talent insights for employers, and personalized coaching for employees, translating learning investments into sustainable talent pipelines that propel businesses forward. For more information, visit https://www.guild.com