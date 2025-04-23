-

KBRA Assigns Harris County Hospital District (TX) Series 2025 Limited Tax Bonds AA+, Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+, with a Stable Outlook, to the Harris County Hospital District, TX (the "District") Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2025.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • The District is the primary safety net healthcare provider in the County and plays an essential role within the County’s public health mission.
  • A growing tax base continues to generate strong property tax revenues for the District, thus supporting voter-authorized debt obligations.
  • District’s ad valorem tax rate remains well below the constitutional limit.

Credit Challenges

  • Large capital plan that will place upward pressure on operating expenses, debt requirements and the tax levy.
  • Managing potential operational challenges should federal Medicaid funding materially decline.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Material growth in the property tax base, which supports the District’s revenue and operations and bolsters the taxing capacity within the Constitutional levy limit.

For Downgrade

  • Significant secular deceleration or declines in tax base growth pressuring ad valorem tax support.
  • Trend of sharply increasing operating deficits requiring substantial increases in the M&O tax rate.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009166

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lina Santoro, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1419
lina.santoro@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Peter Stettler, Senior Director
+1 312-680-4170
peter.stettler@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lina Santoro, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1419
lina.santoro@kbra.com

Mallory Yu, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1380
mallory.yu@kbra.com

Peter Stettler, Senior Director
+1 312-680-4170
peter.stettler@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA DLD Launches Lower Middle Market Index to Provide Transparency on Defaults

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA DLD, a division of KBRA Analytics, has launched a Lower Middle Market Index (LMM Index), with a trailing 12-month default rate of 1.3% across $13 billion of private loans to lower MM borrowers. The LMM Index is derived from roughly 600 borrowers across 13 business development corporations (BDC) that target this space. The new benchmark is a subset of the broader KBRA DLD Index, which comprises about 2,500 borrowers with private loans. The default rate for the bro...

KBRA Releases Research – Structured Credit Trend Watch: Tariff Uncertainty Clouds Issuance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining trends across the structured credit landscape. The structured credit and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) marketplace entered the new year on the heels of record-setting issuance in 2024. Despite general economic and political uncertainty at the start of the year, ample dry powder continued to flow into the asset class, causing broadly syndicated loan (BSL) and middle market (MM) CLO AAA spreads to tighten to multiyear lows. Total...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BMO 2025-5C10

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 18 classes of BMO 2025-5C10, a $628.0 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 34 commercial mortgage loans secured by 67 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 19 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (31.5% of pool balance), North – Central New Jersey (10.9%), and San Diego (8.1%). The pool has exposure to all major property types, with four types representin...
Back to Newsroom