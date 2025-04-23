IonQ Signs Historic Agreement with Toyota Tsusho Corporation to Advance Quantum Computing Opportunities in Japan

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced a pivotal flagship distributor partnership with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) to accelerate quantum computing in Japan. This milestone marks IonQ’s entrance into the Japanese market – reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing quantum computing opportunities globally.

“Japan has long been at the forefront of technological innovation, and our collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Corporation provides more opportunities to bring our cutting-edge quantum solutions to a market that is primed for transformative advancements,” said Niccolo de Masi, President & CEO at IonQ. “We have already signed our first local deal through Toyota Tsusho’s customer network and look forward to continuing our work in the Japanese market.”

Toyota Tsusho is a member of Toyota Group with around $70 billion in annual revenue, bringing decades of experience in scaling businesses within Japan’s market and is backed by a diverse portfolio spanning industries from automotive to emerging technologies. According to McKinsey, by 2035 quantum computing represents a $1 to $2 trillion opportunity across industries with Japan as a major global player.

Toyota Tsusho was established in 1948 as the trading and business development arm of the Toyota Group and has made significant progress in the field of quantum computing in recent years. Leveraging its extensive customer network, the company will introduce IonQ’s cutting-edge quantum computing and networking technologies to a broad range of Japanese enterprises.

“We see the immense transformative value of quantum computing technologies for our customers across industries,” said Kazumi Mizukawa, the General Manager of Enterprise IT Department at Toyota Tsusho. “Our partnership with IonQ is a momentous step toward immediately realizing the commercial benefits of quantum solutions in Japan.”

Today’s announcement builds on IonQ’s landmark partnership with the University of Maryland and the State of Maryland to establish Maryland as the Capital of Quantum in the computing industry. Over the past year, IonQ has expanded its global presence by opening the United States’ first quantum computing manufacturing facility, unveiling its first quantum computer in Europe in partnership with QuantumBasel, signing a memorandum of understanding with AIST’s Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI Technology (G-QuAT), and a memorandum of understanding with the city of Busan, South Korea to drive quantum transformation in Korea. IonQ’s partnership with Toyota Tsusho further underscores its commitment to advancing quantum technologies in the APAC region, complementing its current work with Hyundai Motors, Sungkyunkwan University and Seoul National University.

For more information about IonQ’s quantum computing solutions, please visit www.ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "accelerate," "advancing," "commitment," "innovation," "transformative" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.