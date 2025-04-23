-

Union Pacific Railroad Announces Ratified Agreement with National Conference of Firemen & Oilers

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Union Pacific is pleased to announce members of the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO) ratified a five-year agreement with Union Pacific Railroad.

“I want to thank the NCFO’s leadership and members for all their hard work during negotiations and for approving this agreement,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. “We are a stronger railroad when we work together and focus on providing the safe, reliable service we sold to our customers.”

The agreement builds on a long relationship that benefits Union Pacific and its employees and customers.

