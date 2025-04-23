Independent Bankers Association of Texas Partners with HC3 to Offer a Service That Enhances the Statement Experience for Customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HC3, a statement partner for banks and credit unions, announced that it is a newly Endorsed Service Provider of The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT). Through the innovative methods of HC3, IBAT member banks have the opportunity to provide their account holders with secure, immediate access to statements from online and mobile banking channels.

HC3’s solutions are proven to enhance operational efficiency and increase customer engagement and satisfaction. IBAT member banks that outsource their bank statements to HC3 can take advantage of document design solutions that showcase their brand identity while delivering an intuitive customer experience. Accompanying HC3’s statement solutions are notices, end-of-year tax documents, document archival, Smart Campaign Manager for statement ads, and other ancillary solutions that help community bankers reduce distractions around their customer critical communications, including statement design offering, print and mail delivery, and digital delivery. HC3 partners with more than 700 financial institutions across the United States, with several processing facilities, including one in Dallas, Texas.

“It is apparent that HC3 truly believes in the power of community banking. Its solutions are designed to assist community banks as they compete with national brands,” says IBAT Services President Julie Courtney. “By working with HC3, our bank members can experience an interface that makes it easy for them to track the various stages of production. They can rest assured that they will be well-supported in this area as they continue to focus their attention on those who live in the communities in which they serve.”

“HC3 is committed to providing products and services that help our community banking clients better serve their customers. As our market has evolved, we have adapted to stay at the forefront of our clients’ needs,” says HC3 President Griffin McGahey. “As part of that process, we are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with IBAT to offer its members key solutions that enhance a customer’s statement experience.”

About Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 5,000 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $28 million to $51 billion with combined assets statewide of nearly $296 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities. For more information, visit ibat.org.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 helps Financial Institutions create efficiencies that align with their unique needs - reducing costs and saving time with a smarter approach to statement processing. With HC3, FIs gain efficiency, and a strategic partner committed to their success. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.