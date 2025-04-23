NFL and Adobe Launch AI-Powered Fan Experience Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Football League and Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) announced today an expanded global partnership that combines AI, creativity and marketing to deliver a new level of AI-powered fan experiences. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Adobe is named an official partner of the NFL — a partnership that strengthens the connection fans have with their favorite NFL players and teams through enhanced content and creativity powered by Adobe applications.

Adobe Experience Platform and applications, including Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly, will empower the NFL to generate fan content and engagement at a new scale. Whether fans are enjoying the game at home, on the go or in the stadium — this partnership will deliver new personalized content that will bring fans closer to their favorite teams and players, preferred stadium experiences and the promotions they care about most, creating the ultimate fan journey. For the first time, fans will be able to uniquely express their passion for the teams they love with NFL-themed Adobe Express templates that they can easily remix and share on their channels.

This partnership is a development of the NFL Technology Innovation Hub, a new strategic initiative that integrates cutting-edge technologies into all aspects of football, including fan engagement. As an official partner of the NFL, Adobe is partnering with the NFL Technology Innovation Hub to make the sport even more engaging for its millions of fans, through tailored digital experiences and elevated content, including cutting-edge innovation in Adobe Firefly to scale video content internationally. This will supercharge the NFL’s mission to deliver personalized, engaging experiences for all fans in all markets

“Everything we do starts with the fan — and today’s fans, especially the next generation, want to engage on their terms, in ways that are deeply personal, expressive, and uniquely their own,” said Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer of the NFL. “Through our expanded partnership with Adobe, we’re unlocking new levels of creativity, connection, and customization that empower fans to not only feel closer to the game but also become creators and storytellers of their own NFL journeys.”

“We could not be more excited to become an Official Partner of the NFL and bring the best of Adobe technologies to NFL fans globally — inside and outside the stadium,” said Rachel Thornton, SVP and chief marketing officer of Adobe Enterprise. “Together, we are bringing the next level of NFL fan experiences to life, with the shared goal of driving engagement through both digital and physical journeys, while enhancing fan creativity and content creation like never before.”

Adobe and the NFL will partner on marketing technology initiatives, including:

Personalized Fan Engagement : Deepening NFL fandom is predicated on orchestrating communications based on known fan interests and behavior across digital touchpoints, such as NFL.com, NFL App and NFL OnePass. Connecting the fan’s journey across the NFL ecosystem creates the ultimate fan experience by directly delivering fans the content they want. Adobe Experience Platform enables the league and all 32 clubs to scale meaningful fan personalization end-to-end through project management, audience and campaign development, creative production, performance optimization and localization and translation — powered by Adobe Journey Optimizer, Firefly, Customer Journey Analytics and Workfront.

: Deepening NFL fandom is predicated on orchestrating communications based on known fan interests and behavior across digital touchpoints, such as NFL.com, NFL App and NFL OnePass. Connecting the fan’s journey across the NFL ecosystem creates the ultimate fan experience by directly delivering fans the content they want. Adobe Experience Platform enables the league and all 32 clubs to scale meaningful fan personalization end-to-end through project management, audience and campaign development, creative production, performance optimization and localization and translation — powered by Adobe Journey Optimizer, Firefly, Customer Journey Analytics and Workfront. Fan-Generated Storytelling : Fans will soon access new NFL-themed templates in Adobe Express. For the first time, they will be able to remix and download or share on their channels to show excitement for their favorite teams.

: Fans will soon access new NFL-themed templates in Adobe Express. For the first time, they will be able to remix and download or share on their channels to show excitement for their favorite teams. Elevated Event Experiences : NFL events bring fandom to life with live interactive experiences, which are enhanced with the NFL OnePass app. Building on that experience, fans will receive personalized content on NFL OnePass, powered by Adobe technology, tailored to their preferences. Fans and content creators can also express their passion online with custom NFL-themed Adobe Express templates, crafting unique content to share on social media and celebrate their fandom.

: NFL events bring fandom to life with live interactive experiences, which are enhanced with the NFL OnePass app. Building on that experience, fans will receive personalized content on NFL OnePass, powered by Adobe technology, tailored to their preferences. Fans and content creators can also express their passion online with custom NFL-themed Adobe Express templates, crafting unique content to share on social media and celebrate their fandom. Scaling Live Content Correspondents (LCC) : Over 140 NFL LCCs will utilize Adobe Creative Cloud products like Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro as well as Adobe Express for all content creation, editing and scaling. LCCs are responsible for capturing content shared across brand channels that fans love, like real-time video and photo content from every game, exclusive NFL creator content and “helmets off” player content.

: Over 140 NFL LCCs will utilize Adobe Creative Cloud products like Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro as well as Adobe Express for all content creation, editing and scaling. LCCs are responsible for capturing content shared across brand channels that fans love, like real-time video and photo content from every game, exclusive NFL creator content and “helmets off” player content. ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Design: Each year, during a designated week of the season, NFL players can pick a cause or organization of their choosing to represent on a pair of custom-designed cleats worn on the field. Now, Adobe will partner with select NFL players to use Adobe products like Firefly and Express to boost their creativity and make it easier to design customized cleats that help spread awareness for their chosen causes.

Fans will start to experience the NFL and Adobe’s partnership throughout the 2025 NFL season.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2025 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.