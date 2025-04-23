Main Line Health Secures CIO 100 Honors Through Deployment of the Elisity-Armis Integration

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, and Elisity, a pioneer in identity-based microsegmentation, today announced the results driven by their strategic integration that delivers frictionless, centrally managed Zero Trust access across enterprise networks. With this, both companies would like to congratulate their joint customer Main Line Health, which recently earned the prestigious CIO 100 Award for 2025, following their CSO50 Award in 2024, for their innovative cybersecurity implementation leveraging both platforms.

“The synergy between Armis and Elisity has fortified defenses against targeted cyber threats, improving overall operational efficiency with added layers of security and visibility,” said Aaron Weismann, Chief Information Security Officer for Main Line Health, whose team earned both awards for their innovative cybersecurity work. “Microsegmentation is a key strategy for accelerating our Zero Trust program.”

Aaron Weismann will be sharing Main Line Health’s innovative approaches to cybersecurity at the upcoming RSA Conference (RSAC 2025) in San Francisco. His session, "Dr. Darkness or: How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Downtimes" (Thursday, May 1, 8:30 AM - 9:20 AM PDT), will explore the organization’s innovative approach to maintaining clinical operations during cyber disruptions. The session, which also features Main Line Health Program Manager Anthony Fiore, will highlight how solutions like the Armis and Elisity integration help healthcare organizations enhance cyber resilience.

The integration provides visibility and control over the entire attack surface, enabling organizations to rapidly implement microsegmentation and prevent lateral movement attacks—the technique used in over 70% of successful breaches, according to recent industry reports.

This powerful combination addresses the critical challenges faced by manufacturing, healthcare, and industrial organizations as cyber attackers increasingly target unprotected east-west traffic across IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. According to Forrester Research, microsegmentation has entered its “Golden Age” as a crucial strategy for preventing lateral movement, with research showing organizations implementing comprehensive microsegmentation solutions achieve $3.50 in value for every dollar invested.

“By integrating the extensive cyber exposure management capabilities of Armis Centrix™ with Elisity’s dynamic policy engine, we’re advancing network-segmentation architecture for enterprises pursuing Zero Trust maturity,” said James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity. “Organizations can now implement comprehensive microsegmentation in weeks instead of years, rapidly discovering every user, workload, and device on their networks and automating policies that persist wherever those devices appear.”

“Supporting our customers in solving their toughest cybersecurity challenges is our top priority,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder of Armis. “The opportunity to come together with industry peers, like Elisity, to integrate our solutions to work better together on behalf of customers makes that mission even more impactful and rewarding. We’re proud of our collaboration on behalf of Main Line Health and we will continue to support them as they advance patient safety and drive operational resilience.”

Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners, which holds investments in both companies, added, “We’ve seen firsthand how microsegmentation projects often falter due to implementation challenges. This partnership between Armis and Elisity addresses this market gap by delivering a solution that can be quickly and effectively implemented and scaled across thousands of IT and OT environments. The combination of comprehensive cyber exposure management with identity-based microsegmentation creates immediate value for enterprises seeking to enhance their security posture.”

The successful deployment at Main Line Health underscores the deepening strategic integration between Armis and Elisity, focused on collaborating to address critical enterprise security gaps. This integration represents a significant joint investment, uniting Armis’ leadership in cyber exposure management with Elisity's leading identity-based microsegmentation to deliver a powerful framework for organizations pursuing Zero Trust maturity. Both companies are committed to continued collaboration to enhance security postures for joint customers facing increasingly complex threats.

This bidirectional integration works by synchronizing Armis’ comprehensive asset intelligence and risk quantification with Elisity’s identity-based microsegmentation and dynamic policy engine, the integration provides enhanced situational awareness and enables the enforcement of least-privilege access policies crucial for protecting complex environments. This collaboration strengthens defenses against evolving cyber threats. Learn more about the integration, including the bidirectional data flow and its impact on healthcare security, on the Elisity blog: https://www.elisity.com/blog/strengthening-healthcare-security-the-elisity-armis-integration-for-medical-device-microsegmentation.

Elisity is a leap forward in network segmentation architecture and is leading the enterprise effort to achieve Zero Trust maturity, proactively prevent security risks, and reduce network complexity. Designed to be implemented in weeks, without downtime, upon implementation, the platform rapidly discovers every user, workload, and device on an enterprise network and correlates comprehensive insights into the Elisity IdentityGraph™. This empowers teams with the context needed to automate classification and apply dynamic security policies to any device wherever and whenever it appears on the network. These granular, identity-based microsegmentation security policies are managed in the cloud and enforced using your existing network switching infrastructure in real-time, even on ephemeral IT/IoT/OT devices. Founded in 2019, Elisity has a global employee footprint and a growing number of customers in the Fortune 500.