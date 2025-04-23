Tempus Signs Expanded Strategic Agreements with AstraZeneca and Pathos to Develop the Largest Multimodal Foundation Model in Oncology

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced multi-year, strategic collaborations with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) and Pathos AI, Inc., in which the companies will work together to build a multimodal foundation model in oncology which can be used to gather biological and clinical insights, discover novel drug targets, and develop therapeutics for the broader oncology community.

Tempus’ de-identified oncology data will be used to build the foundation model. Upon completion, the model will be shared among all three parties to advance their individual efforts to improve patient care. The agreements include $200 million in data licensing and model development fees to Tempus.

The agreement with AstraZeneca expands on the strategic partnership between the two companies announced in 2021 and aims to leverage Tempus’ AI-enabled platform and vast repository of multimodal data to advance novel therapeutic programs in oncology on a global scale.

“Generative AI and the emergence of large multimodal models is the final catalyst needed to usher in precision medicine in oncology at scale,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “Tempus has spent the last decade investing billions of dollars into collecting the necessary data needed for a foundation model of this kind to take shape. We look forward to working with AstraZeneca and Pathos to apply AI-enabled solutions to advance therapies in an effort to help patients live longer and healthier lives.”

“Cancer drug discovery and clinical development are being transformed by the ability to analyze vast amounts of rich data using artificial intelligence,” said Jorge Reis-Filho, Chief AI and Data Scientist, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca. “We are excited to collaborate with Tempus and Pathos to advance our data and AI-driven R&D strategy through the development of a multimodal oncology foundation model that we believe will accelerate and increase the probability of clinical success across our diverse pipeline.”

"As artificial intelligence becomes more prominent in drug discovery and development, the opportunity for companies like Pathos to build foundation models that seemed almost unimaginable a few years ago is now taking shape,” said Mohamad Makhzoumi, Co-CEO of NEA and Pathos Board Member. “We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Tempus and AstraZeneca given the potential of these models to improve patient outcomes."

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

