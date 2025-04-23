SMT Stencil & Tooling Manufacturer StenTech Combines with BlueRing Stencils

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) portfolio company StenTech (the “Company”), a leading provider of surface mount technology (“SMT”) stencils, pallets, tooling and related components, announced today that it combined with BlueRing Stencils (“BlueRing”). This partnership brings together two of the most technologically advanced suppliers in precision manufacturing with over 50 years of combined expertise to drive innovation, efficiency and reliability across the industry.

Established in 2017, BlueRing is a full-service stencil manufacturer focused on supplying stencil printing technologies to the circuit board assembly industry. BlueRing offers high-quality laser cut stencils, paste transfer increasing nano-coatings, printing accessories and stencil design/development services. The combined companies will operate facilities across three countries, to ensure unmatched supply chain stability, on-time delivery and enhanced local and global support.

“This merger strengthens our ability to support our customers with the most advanced solutions in the industry while continuing to drive innovation and operational excellence,” said StenTech CEO, Kevin Keene. “By combining our expertise, we are setting a new standard in precision manufacturing, reinforcing our commitment to service excellence and long-term industry leadership.”

This strategic integration ushers in a new era of innovation and capability, significantly expanding R&D and engineering expertise to drive groundbreaking advancements in stencil technology. As the only provider of Nano coating and the sole manufacturer of electroform stencils in North America, the Company is now better positioned than ever to set new standards, offering cutting-edge solutions with unmatched precision, quality and customer service.

“The partnership with BlueRing strengthens our ability to anticipate the challenges electronics manufacturers face—before they happen. By combining advanced technology, deep expertise, and proactive problem-solving, we ensure our customers stay ahead of the curve," says Brent Nolan, President and COO of StenTech.

ACP acquired StenTech in May of 2022 and this transaction marks the third add-on for the Company. Chris Jones, Ervin Cash, Andrew Foster and Ben Bryles worked on the transaction for ACP.

About StenTech

StenTech is a leading manufacturer of stencils and related custom products for applications in electronics and SMT manufacturing across North America. The Company’s skilled engineers, cutting-edge machinery and inventive manufacturing processes enable StenTech to offer a wide array of premium products, encompassing SMT stencils, precision tooling and metal parts tailored to the needs of major contract manufacturers. StenTech takes immense pride in delivering unparalleled services through the Company’s extensive network strategically positioned facilities, catering to the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit stentech.com.

About Align Capital Partners

ACP is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to help create shared success. ACP manages $1.8 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.