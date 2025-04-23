QuantumScape and Murata Announce Framework for Ceramics Collaboration

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, and Murata Manufacturing Co. have entered into the first phase of an agreement to explore a collaboration for high-volume manufacturing of ceramic film for QS’s solid-state battery technology.

Murata Manufacturing Co. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules.

“Murata’s deep expertise in high-precision ceramics manufacturing makes them an exceptional partner as we look to scale production of our proprietary ceramic separator,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, QS CEO. “By combining our groundbreaking Cobra separator production process with Murata’s proven capabilities and global manufacturing strength, this agreement has the potential to create significant value. It brings together QS’s advanced solid-state battery technology with Murata’s longstanding track record of delivering ceramic-based electronic components for some of the world’s most demanding applications.”

Building a global ecosystem is a cornerstone of QS’s capital-efficient business strategy: by leveraging a network of industry-leading partners, QS is accelerating the industrialization of its solid-state battery technology while maintaining a strong focus on innovation and technological advancement. This ecosystem consists of leading equipment vendors, materials suppliers, auto OEM customers and contract manufacturers. By collaborating with experts in key areas, QS ensures a streamlined path to commercialization while optimizing resources for continued innovation.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QS is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

