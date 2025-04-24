Tetra Tech Awarded Contract to Provide Advanced Water Treatment Solutions in Florida

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the City of Cape Coral, Florida, selected Tetra Tech to provide engineering design and technical services to expand its North Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant.

Tetra Tech will provide advanced water treatment solutions to expand the plant’s production capacity by 50 percent and double existing ground storage reservoir capacity. The $60 million expansion project will incorporate innovative technologies for energy recovery and process optimization of the existing treatment system to support the City in providing reliable service for its growing population while mitigating pressure on local aquifers. Tetra Tech engineers and technical specialists will provide services to transform brackish groundwater into high-quality drinking water, including engineering design, preparation of technical plans and specifications, permitting, and testing and commissioning.

“For almost 40 years, Tetra Tech has provided innovative water treatment solutions to support the resilience of communities throughout Florida,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to solve critical water supply challenges, support regional growth, and deliver value to the City of Cape Coral and its residents.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

