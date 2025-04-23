ServiceNow and Aptiv to Drive Intelligent Automation and Operational Resilience Across Telco, Automotive, Enterprise, and Industrial Sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a leading global technology company focused on making the world safer, greener, and more connected with advanced software-defined solutions, today announced a strategic partnership focused on driving intelligent automation and operational resilience across telco, automative, enterprise, and industrial sectors. Combining the strength of the ServiceNow Platform with Aptiv’s virtualization platform enabled by Wind River cloud and Linux solutions — the partnership will drive greater automation and efficiency for telco and enterprise customers, with a shared vision to transform how connectivity powers the future of mobility and industrial sectors. Aptiv has also selected ServiceNow to help scale enterprise intelligence and unlock value across its organization.

Businesses face mounting pressures navigating a dynamic global landscape, while ensuring operational efficiency and continuous improvements in customer service. The collaboration between ServiceNow and Aptiv will deliver a powerful, scalable solution that connects real-time data from complex, asset-heavy systems with digital enterprise processes, enabling smarter decisions, faster response times, and operational agility for customers across industries.

“The AI world doesn’t respect organizational boundaries. It takes innovative partnerships to deliver on the potential of intelligent systems. ServiceNow and Aptiv are creating new possibilities for how industries operate, transform, and grow through next generation platforms,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “Together we will deliver precision, speed, and resilience in every workflow, in every sector, around the world.”

“Our edge-to-cloud solutions are purpose-built for the world’s most demanding environments—where safety, security, and performance are mission-critical,” said Kevin Clark, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Aptiv. “With ServiceNow, we’re applying the same real-time, systems-level intelligence that powers next-generation mobility and infrastructure to the enterprise, transforming manual processes into integrated workflows that will drive operational resilience, efficiency, and performance for our customers across industries.”

ServiceNow’s AI-powered CRM workflows that connect the full telco customer lifecycle will integrate with Aptiv solutions including the Wind River Cloud Platform, a cloud-native, on-premises, private cloud solution, and Wind River eLxr Pro, an enterprise Linux offering for AI and mission-critical workloads. Through the integration, customers are able to manage their assets through a cloud computing approach rather than traditional software. The collaboration is designed to support:

Real-time insights: Secure, low-latency cloud deployments to ensure faster decision-making and greater agility.

Secure, low-latency cloud deployments to ensure faster decision-making and greater agility. End-to-end connectivity: Transforms cumbersome, manual processes into streamlined, automated workflows to enable greater connectivity and efficiency across the entire value chain.

Transforms cumbersome, manual processes into streamlined, automated workflows to enable greater connectivity and efficiency across the entire value chain. Security and scalability: Delivers robust data orchestration and management tools to handle complex workloads while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The integration of ServiceNow CRM capabilities with Aptiv’s platforms and technology from Wind River will enable customers to manage their own infrastructure with greater control, security, and reliability. New capabilities for virtualizing and managing network functions will empower customers to achieve increased agility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Across industries, demand is rising for real-time, intelligent systems that are secure, scalable, and reliable. Aptiv’s platform powers mission-critical applications from the edge to the cloud, enabling customers to capture and act on data where it’s generated in vehicles, aircraft, factories, and networks. The collaboration will bring together Aptiv’s edge intelligence and real-time systems with ServiceNow’s enterprise automation and AI-driven workflows to bridge the gap between physical systems and digital operations, unlocking greater efficiency, driving smarter decision-making, and delivering better outcomes at scale.

Aptiv has also chosen ServiceNow to support its enterprise workflows and collaboration, ensuring speed, agility, and intelligence are at the core of its business operations. Today, Aptiv runs more than 450 AI-powered workflows from IT and security to HR and supply chain. Through the ServiceNow Platform, Aptiv will continue to transform its global organization through more seamless collaboration, enabling its global teams to move faster, solve problems proactively, and empower employees to focus on what matters most.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future. Visit aptiv.com.