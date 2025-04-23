ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After almost a year and a half of negotiating their first contract, workers at The Gathering Place, represented by CUPE 5478, have reached a tentative agreement with their employer. CUPE 5478 members unionized in October 2023.

Workers at The Gathering Place Reach First-Ever Tentative Agreement Share

Details of the tentative agreement will not be shared until members have had the opportunity to review and ratify the terms, which will take place as soon as possible.

:so/cope491