Exclaimer Integrates LinkedIn with Email Signatures for Enhanced Social Reach

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exclaimer, the global leader in email signature management solutions, announces the launch of its LinkedIn Social Feeds feature. This integration lets businesses share LinkedIn posts directly in employee email signatures, uniting two key professional channels.

Bridging the challenges of social reach

Businesses rely heavily on LinkedIn, with 52% of buyers identifying it as the most influential channel during their research process. However, with just 9% of followers typically viewing a post, important business updates often go unnoticed by target audiences. Exclaimer’s LinkedIn Social Feeds addresses this issue by displaying the company’s three most recent LinkedIn company posts directly in outgoing email communications. By marrying email and LinkedIn, this integration ensures vital LinkedIn content reaches the right audience while reinforcing brand presence.

Using LinkedIn’s official API, posts update automatically without requiring manual intervention. Organizations can enhance their email signatures by integrating their latest LinkedIn content, creating a cohesive alignment with their branding and messaging objectives.

The practical benefits for teams

The LinkedIn Social Feeds feature has been designed to enable marketing to extend their reach while offering IT teams streamlined deployment:

For marketing teams:

Expand social visibility: Use one-to-one email communication to improve exposure for LinkedIn content.

Promote brand consistency: Ensure that only fresh, relevant posts are shared.

Drive engagement: Include clickable links to drive more traffic and LinkedIn followers.

For IT teams:

Simplified integration: Quick to set up with no ongoing maintenance.

Automation and security: Posts update automatically and securely via LinkedIn’s API.

Efficient implementation: Workflows are streamlined, eliminating the need for manual updates.

Vicky Wills, Chief Technology Officer at Exclaimer, commented: “The integration with LinkedIn combines two crucial business communications, email and social media, to create a simple yet powerful way of sharing content. By helping companies extend their reach while maintaining the trust and effectiveness associated with email communication, we are giving our customers an easy way to deliver impactful content in a professional and practical way.”

Complementing the feature’s functionality, Exclaimer provides performance analytics to track the reach and engagement of LinkedIn content shared via email signatures. These help teams refine their social strategies to improve their effectiveness.

Exclaimer's LinkedIn Social Feeds integration is available to all Pro plan customers and can be quickly activated without technical expertise. To learn more, join our upcoming webinar and see how Exclaimer’s new LinkedIn integration transforms business emails into powerful engines for social content visibility and engagement.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the leading provider of email signature management solutions for Microsoft and Google email services. Its scalable cloud-based platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures, ensuring regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and brand consistency. Built for IT teams, Exclaimer simplifies administration by eliminating manual updates, reducing security risks, and maintaining full control over corporate email communications.

Exclaimer delivers 20 billion email signatures from 9 million email account across 70,000 organizations annually. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards.

For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).