AMAC and Old Glory Bank Announce Partnership for America

ELMORE CITY, Okla. & WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Old Glory Bank, America’s favorite Freedom Economy bank, has locked arms with the Association of Mature American Citizens (“AMAC”) to revive traditional banking values. When AMAC members open a checking or savings account with Old Glory Bank, they’ll enjoy privacy and security, and online banking that is easy to use.

AMAC serves as the voice of Americans 50 years of age and older by sponsoring initiatives that keep America strong. The partnership between AMAC and Old Glory Bank makes perfect sense. America’s wisdom generation deserves a bank with great customer service and easy online banking. Combine that with Old Glory Bank’s commitment to traditional American values as well as the financial privacy, security, and liberty of its customers, and you have the perfect pairing.

Customer service is a priority at Old Glory Bank. Jennifer Smith, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, explains, “When customers call us, they connect with real people in the great state of Oklahoma. They have real conversations with human beings who solve problems. We love our customers and our shared American values. We are there for them when they need us."

Since Old Glory Bank began offering online accounts in April 2023, they have added more than 55,000 thousand customers across all 50 states and have grown customer deposits from about $10 million to over $195 million in 24 months. “Our mission statement is the US Constitution, and we quickly restored banking freedom to all of America,” said Eric Ohlhausen, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

Old Glory Bank became the community bank for all of America by offering personal accounts, business accounts, Old Glory Pay (OGB’s cancel-proof, closed-loop payment solution), debit cards, credit cards, home loans, business loans, free overdraft protection, charitable round-ups, and Old Glory Cash-IN, where customers can easily deposit cash into their OGB account at over 88,000 retail stores. Terms and conditions apply to these products and features.

All of AMAC’s two million members can easily open an account at Old Glory Bank through the AMAC Member Benefits Portal starting today. Old Glory Bank is offering an exclusive benefit to AMAC members: a Premium Checking account which pays interest, with no minimum balance and the normal $19 monthly service fee waived. Kurt Meyer, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships & Member Services at AMAC, remarked, “We’re happy to continue AMAC’s tradition of providing excellent benefits to our members by giving them an opportunity to bank with a company that upholds American values.”

About AMAC

AMAC is here to protect and defend the sanctity of our Constitution and fidelity to our Nation’s Founders. We are unabashed in our fight to protect freedom of the individual, free speech and exercise of religion, equality of opportunity, sanctity of life, rule of law, and love of family. Members enjoy unrivaled benefits and the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are part of a growing effort to preserve the heritage of this great country.

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured bank that offers the best mobile banking solutions for consumers and businesses, from sea to shining sea. Old Glory Bank is committed to protecting the Privacy, Security, and Liberty of all Americans and serving those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of our country. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices representing freedom and patriotism, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; Radio and Television Host Larry Elder; country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich; and former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You. Member FDIC.

