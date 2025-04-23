Collins Aerospace and Thomas Global Systems Team for Long-Term Pro Line 4 Display Support

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Global Systems and Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver long-term product support for Collins’ Pro Line 4 Electronic Flight Displays (EFD), ensuring continued reliable service for customers worldwide.

“We are pleased to be working together with Collins to provide dependable long-term support for these Pro Line 4 display products,” said Angus Hutchinson, CEO of Thomas Global Systems. Share

Under this new supply agreement, Collins will transition EFD-4076 and EFD-4077 maintenance and repair support responsibilities to Thomas Global Systems. Thomas Global’s TFD-4000 and TFD-4100 replacement liquid crystal display (LCD) based units will be available to Collins customers, addressing cathode ray tube (CRT) obsolescence while also providing weight reductions and enhanced reliability.

“We are pleased to be working together with Collins to provide dependable long-term support for these Pro Line 4 display products,” said Angus Hutchinson, CEO of Thomas Global Systems. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to extending the life of legacy avionics systems and delivering exceptional service.”

While Collins works with its customers for other feature-based upgrades, this partnership provides a path for Pro Line 4 operators looking for an option to continue legacy EFD support.

About the Pro Line 4 Display Product Lines

Collins’ Pro Line 4 legacy avionics system with EFDs are installed in MHIRJ CRJ Series regional jets, Saab 2000 regional turboprops, and a range of business jets including Bombardier Challenger 604, Gulfstream G100/G200, and Dassault Falcon 2000/2000EX/50EX. Thomas Global Systems developed and certified the TFD-4000 and TFD-4100 Upgrades as LCD replacements for the EFD-4076 and EFD-4077, respectively.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems is an industry leader in the design, production, and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defense applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained international recognition for practical innovation and dependability. Thomas Global Systems delivers expertise in avionics, mission electronics and simulation & training solutions from facilities in Irvine, California and Sydney, Australia. Learn more at www.thomas-global.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter at www.thomas-global.com/news-events/