Ardabelle Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with TPG NEXT

PARIS & SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ardabelle Capital (“Ardabelle”), a private equity firm focused on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, resilient economy, today announced a strategic partnership and anchor fund commitment from TPG NEXT, TPG’s strategy focused on seeding and scaling the next generation of investment firms.

Founded in 2024 by experienced investor and executive Virginie Morgon, Ardabelle seeks to partner with profitable mid-market industrial, services, and technology businesses that enable the shift towards more resilient, efficient, and sustainable value chains. The firm is built to address the opportunities presented by Europe’s industrial transformation and sustainable transition, helping corporations develop stronger supply chains capable of navigating resource scarcity and an evolving regulatory landscape.

“The Ardabelle strategy is rooted in our ability to invest in regional champions and scale them to be international leaders. To do so, we align broad networks and forge powerful partnerships to create the winners of tomorrow,” said Virginie Morgon, Founding and Managing Partner of Ardabelle. “TPG will be a strategic asset in broadening those networks, and the firm’s partnership-driven approach and pioneering climate expertise make them the perfect partner to help launch and scale Ardabelle.”

Ardabelle will primarily invest in essential businesses that provide sustainable solutions and services within the supply chains of their corporate customers. Areas of focus will include resource preservation, value chain digitization, material circularity, and sustainable logistics.

“Virginie is an experienced investor with a history of identifying differentiated opportunities. With its targeted investment strategy and deep insights, Ardabelle will capitalize on rising global demand for sustainable value chains by building next-generation suppliers and service providers who can drive them,” said Pamela Pavkov, Managing Partner of TPG NEXT. “We are excited to partner with Virginie and the Ardabelle team to support the firm’s growth.”

Ardabelle’s founding team brings together seven partners with proven collaboration and decades of experience spanning investment management, operational value creation, corporate strategy, and sustainability advisory for firms including Eurazeo, McKinsey & Company, SUEZ, The Carlyle Group, Danone, and the World Economic Forum. With a wide and distinctive network, rare corporate access, and deep cross-industry insights, Ardabelle is positioned as a trusted partner to critical suppliers, corporations, sustainability experts, and scientific organizations.

“With TPG NEXT, we are focused on partnering with innovative managers like Ardabelle that bring a unique combination of experience, clarity of strategy, and vision to address compelling market shifts,” said Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, Chief Operating Officer of TPG. “We are proud to welcome the Ardabelle team to the TPG ecosystem and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Launched through an anchor commitment from CalPERS, TPG NEXT provides strategic minority capital and custom operational support to help managers establish and grow their firms. Through its partnership with TPG NEXT, Ardabelle will gain access to TPG’s global ecosystem, capabilities, and deep expertise in climate and impact investing to support strategic business building and expansion efforts.

About Ardabelle Capital

Ardabelle Capital is a pioneering private equity firm focused on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, resilient economy. The firm is led by a world-class team of seven founding partners, Virginie Morgon, Vivianne Akriche, Bertrand Austruy, Noémie Flammarion, Julien Gattoni, Eric Hazan, and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo. They bring together a rare blend of expertise from private equity, industry, and sustainability, combining decades of experience in transforming businesses and driving value across global markets. Ardabelle targets mid-market industrial, services, and technology businesses poised for international growth. With a unique value chain-driven strategy and a strong ecosystem of corporate partners, industry experts, and sustainability strategists, Ardabelle invests to drive long-term sustainable value.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $246 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.