Phocas marks a decade as a Built for NetSuite (BFN) partner

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phocas Software celebrates 10 years of supporting manufacturers, distributors and retailers with data insights as a NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network Partner.

Phocas business intelligence and financial planning and budgeting seamlessly integrates with NetSuite ERPs, giving mid-market customers real-time visibility into performance and self-service reporting on all aspects of its business.

The BFN badge is a valued certification from NetSuite that validates Suite Apps like Phocas for meeting NetSuite's high security, performance and integration standards every year.

Matt Kantelis, Chief Revenue Officer at Phocas, highlights the strategic importance of taking a partner-centric approach in delivering value to customers, emphasizing the NetSuite alliance as a prime example of this focus.

"Customers often tell me they appreciate how quickly and easily Phocas integrates with NetSuite, allowing them to access accurate insights and address trends immediately," says Matt.

“Monitoring margins, adapting to rising costs and scenario planning are essential. Key decisions about business performance need to be made fast.”

“Phocas is deeply invested in its partner ecosystem, and by prioritizing collaboration with best of breed ERPs like NetSuite, we provide technology that puts our joint customers in control,” says Matt.

This long-standing partnership allows the Phocas team to understand customer challenges clearly. By providing analysis beyond saved searches and Excel workarounds, Phocas empowers users to do their own investigation and reporting.

Phocas has also expanded its team of data experts dedicated to serving NetSuite customers with the recent appointments of J.R. Matheson, Senior Director of Partnerships, Mitchell Hipp, NetSuite Market Lead and Patrick Smith, Account Executive.

J.R. Matheson, Senior Director of Partnerships, says the relationship is a win-win for NetSuite and Phocas and intends to develop it further.

“Our products work together smoothly, helping mid-market businesses to plan and manage daily operations. We are excited about the investments we have made in the NetSuite ecosystem which will allow more of those mid-market businesses to benefit from the combined strengths of NetSuite and Phocas,” says J.R.

The partnership has 3,100+ joint users globally including Zeder Corporation, Campus and Co, SWACO, Adventry Corp and Crader and Co Distributing. Many of these customers have been using NetSuite and Phocas since the partnership began.

Dean Nicolaides, Senior Management Accountant at Zeder Corporation says adding Phocas to NetSuite means he can do deep analysis and avoid blind spots.

“We now have a granular understanding of the root causes of variance or performance issues and decisions are much faster,” adds Dean.

Phocas makes planning easier by connecting finance, sales and operations, providing NetSuite users with access to the data they need. Customizable reports and dashboards help to quickly track performance, spot variances, and adjust plans to keep a business moving forward and to grow smarter, faster and more profitably.

Find us www.phocassoftware.com or see the accreditation on Suite App here. Review video from NetSuite Phocas customers here.

About Phocas

Every day, Phocas supports 40,000+ business users globally to connect, understand and plan better together. Our technology is designed to help mid-market manufacturers, wholesale distributors and retailers explore data their way so they can work smarter and more efficiently across analytics, rebates, budgets and forecasts and financial statements. An all-in-one platform for BI and financial planning and analysis connects everyone with the information they need, when they need it. We make people feel good about data.