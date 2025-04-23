Koloni and Virtual.com Partner to Launch the Largest Parcel Locker Network in North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koloni, a leading smart locker software platform, and Virtual.com, a premier transportation technology and pudo (pick up and drop off) network, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to launch North America’s largest and fastest-growing parcel locker network. The initiative will deploy over 5,000 locker locations across the U.S. and Canada within the next 12 months, enabling carriers and local businesses to access shared, scalable infrastructure for deliveries, returns, and pickups.

Koloni and Virtual have partnered to launch "Virtual Network", North America's largest and most advanced locker and retail PUDO network for eCommerce. Share

This Virtual Network of open-access locker and pudo (pick up and drop off) locations is designed to solve one of the last-mile industry’s biggest challenges — accessibility and efficiency at scale. By combining Koloni’s multi-tenant smart locker platform with Virtual.com’s pudo (pick up and drop off) network and logistics tools, the collaboration offers couriers, retailers, and local businesses a fast, low-cost way to expand delivery and return capabilities with zero infrastructure investment.

“This is the infrastructure play the industry has been waiting for,” said Brian Dewey, CEO of Koloni. “We’re giving couriers and businesses a national locker network they can access immediately — with powerful tools to deploy, monetize, and scale.”

Key Highlights of the Locker Network:

5,000 lockers planned across strategic urban, suburban, and rural markets

Multi-tenant platform supports any courier or business — fully agnostic

Locker owners can order, deploy, and monetize lockers with built-in transaction management.

Koloni provides financing and leasing options to speed deployment for locker owners.

Virtual.com couriers and partners gain instant access to new drop-off, pickup, and return locations, supplementing 1300 existing pudo (pick up drop off) locations across North America

This initiative also opens the door for retailers and logistics partners to join the network, quickly expanding their reach without the operational overhead of stand alone locker systems.

“Together, Koloni and Virtual are building the last-mile network of the future,” said Virtual.com’s CEO Jonathan Spence. “Our mission with Virtual Network is to provide a modern automated solution that creates value and revenue growth opportunities. This partnership makes that vision possible — and fast.”

Locker deployments are scheduled for Q2 2025 in key cities, with national rollout planned throughout 2025. Locations are being selected based on delivery volume, consumer density, and existing partnerships.

About Koloni

Koloni’s platform enables agnostic locker networks for couriers, e-commerce, and local businesses to access. The platform enables lockers to be utilized for deliveries, luggage, and asset management use cases.

About Virtual.com

Virtual Network is a next-generation pudo (pick up and drop off) network and logistics platform, connecting local couriers, national retailers, and e-commerce operations with scalable delivery solutions. Its platform offers smart routing, decision-free optimization, and integrated tech for the future of logistics.