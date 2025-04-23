Perion Unveils Performance Results of Next-Gen AI-Powered Ad Experience, Driving Double-Digit Engagement Lift

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a leader in advanced technology solving for the complexities of modern advertising, shares the performance results of its groundbreaking ad experience powered by generative AI. This new capability enables advertisers to integrate a bespoke AI chatbot directly into their ad formats, delivering real-time, personalized interactions and elevating user engagement. The first-of-its-kind experience was debuted by Visit Savannah, achieving a 14% increase in user engagement, demonstrating the transformative potential of this technology.

The ad experience, served via one of Perion’s High Impact formats, integrates an advanced generative AI chatbot designed to interact seamlessly with users. The chatbot provides instant responses to both pre-programmed topics and free-form questions, creating a dynamic, hyper-personalized experience tailored to brand-specific objectives.

“There’s truly nothing like this in advertising today,” said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion. “This innovative integration bridges the gap between advertising and conversational AI, providing brands with a unique opportunity to engage consumers on a deeper, more meaningful level. It’s a perfect example of how Perion uses cutting-edge technology to lead the industry forward.”

Visit Savannah, a key launch partner, utilized the chatbot to enhance its interactive ad campaign, delivering hyper-personalized content to tourists planning their trips.

“This tool has allowed us to engage with our audience in ways we couldn’t have imagined, offering instant, accurate answers and a seamless interaction that reflects the heart of our brand. The boost in customer engagement has been impressive,” said Angela Westerfield, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Savannah.

Perion recently introduced its Perion One strategy, bringing together its brands and technologies into a unified, AI-powered platform. Designed to address modern marketing challenges, Perion One represents a major milestone in the company's evolution. The latest addition to this expanding suite of AI-driven solutions is chatbot integration, joining innovations like SORT®, a privacy-safe targeting technology, and WAVE™, a dynamic audio ad technology.

For more information about Perion’s Generative AI Chatbot ad experience, please leave a message at https://perion.com/contact-us/.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is helping agencies, brands and retailers get better results with their marketing investments by providing advanced technology across digital channels. Through the Perion One platform, we are making digital advertising more effective by building solutions that continuously adapt to connect the dots between data, creative and channels. For more information, visit Perion's website at www.perion.com.

About Visit Savannah

Visit Savannah serves as the official destination marketing organization for the Savannah / Chatham County area and is committed to driving increased visitor spending, economic vitality, and quality of life for the region while continually building upon Savannah’s image as a world-class destination. For more information, visit www.visitsavannah.com.

