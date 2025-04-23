Cigna and Singleton Associates, a Radiology Partners-Affiliated Practice, Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Access to Radiology Care Across Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigna Healthcare (Cigna) and Radiology Partners-affiliated practice, Singleton Associates, P.A. (Singleton), have entered into a new multi-year agreement, effective June 1, 2025. This agreement will create in-network access to Singleton’s robust network of subspecialized radiologists for Cigna’s commercial members across the state.

This agreement marks a major win for the Texas payor and provider communities, exhibiting collaboration and leadership to expand the availability and cost-effectiveness of Singleton’s advanced, technology-enabled imaging services throughout the state. Singleton is known for its subspecialized radiologists, many of whom are fellowship-trained in advanced fields, bringing deep expertise to the patients it serves. As a Radiology Partners-affiliated practice, Singleton radiologists have access to innovative quality programs, support services, advanced technology and artificial intelligence tools to support the delivery of care and ultimately improve patient outcomes: faster reads, better diagnosis and greater access. This is especially critical given the ongoing national physician shortage.

The collaboration also reduces administrative friction in the healthcare system and eliminates unnecessary costs for patients, self-funded employer plans and payors. When Texas payors and providers work together to reach sustainable in-network agreements, self-funded employer groups in Texas are not burdened by the substantial costs of the federal No Surprises Act (NSA) Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process, thereby delivering materially lower costs and greater financial predictability for all parties involved. Also, effective immediately, all pending Singleton and Cigna NSA disputes will be settled outside of the NSA IDR process, yielding immediate and significant cost savings for all parties.

“Bringing high-quality radiology care in network doesn’t just improve patient access—it lowers healthcare costs and simplifies the system for everyone,” said Rich Whitney, CEO of Radiology Partners. “By avoiding thousands of unnecessary NSA disputes, we’re helping employers reduce administrative costs and focus resources where they matter most: on patient care. I want to thank the Cigna team for their partnership in bringing this win-win agreement to a successful completion.”

Beginning June 1, 2025, Cigna’s commercial members can take full advantage of their in-network health plan benefits when receiving care from Singleton—unlocking expanded access to differentiated imaging services for the remainder of this benefit year and for years to come.

About Singleton Associates, P.A.

Singleton Associates got its start more than 66 years ago as the first radiology provider to offer 24/7 in-house services to hospitals to make sure patients received the radiological care they needed, when they needed it. Learn more at singletonassociates.radpartners.com.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, through its owned and affiliated practices, is a leading radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities with high quality radiology, technology and artificial intelligence solutions. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us at @Rad_Partners.