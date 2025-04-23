HealthFitness Announces Partnership with FitOn Health

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthFitness, a Trustmark company and a leading provider of comprehensive fitness solutions, is excited to announce its new partnership with FitOn Health, a top health and fitness digital solution. This collaboration aims to transform corporate fitness and wellness by providing employers with innovative virtual fitness solutions that enhance employee health, engagement, and overall wellbeing.

The partnership between HealthFitness and FitOn Health leverages the strengths of both organizations to elevate corporate fitness and wellbeing. “We thoughtfully selected the ideal partner to bring our vision of delivering an exceptional fitness experience to our clients and their employees,” said HealthFitness President Sean McManamy. “By combining FitOn Health’s best-in-class virtual fitness technology with HealthFitness’ expertise in workplace fitness and wellness programs, employers now have access to a powerful, flexible, and engaging holistic solution that supports a healthier and more productive workforce.”

FitOn Health delivers an industry-leading virtual fitness experience that meets the evolving needs of today’s workforce. Offering expert-led fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, and sleep content via their app, FitOn Health provides companies with a scalable and cost-effective solution to support employee wellness, whether working in-office or remotely. A recent survey shows that 47% of FitOn Health members surveyed feel more balanced, take fewer sick days, and have more energy since using the benefit, which, in turn, means a happy and healthy population for employers.

“This partnership further cements our commitment to providing the most advanced tools and resources for our corporate clients and their employees,” said McManamy. “By teaming up with FitOn Health, HealthFitness is enhancing our offerings to provide more diverse programming that engages more people in more ways. Together, we’re providing strategies that support an equitable and holistic fitness and wellness approach tailored to the needs of today’s hybrid workforce.”

FitOn Health’s features include:

Workouts with world-class trainers and celebrities

Meditations, mindfulness and sleep content

Fitness and nutrition programs and meal planning

1,000+ easy-to-make healthy recipes

Community groups and wellness challenges

Premium music, offline downloads and device integration

Accessibility on Web, iOS, Android and all major TV platforms

“With this partnership, we are able to reach more employers in the growing corporate fitness and wellness market. And we see immense potential in helping HealthFitness clients and their employees prioritize their wellbeing through innovative digital content, empowering them to take control of their health no matter where they work,” said FitOn CEO, Lindsay Cook.

Learn more

For more information about how HealthFitness and FitOn Health can transform your company’s fitness and wellness program, connect with HealthFitness for a demo and no-obligation meeting. Go to: https://www.healthfitness.com/connect-with-us.

About HealthFitness

HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, builds and manages comprehensive fitness solutions for leading companies and organizations. With a holistic approach that extends beyond fitness, HealthFitness is a proven leader in engaging and connecting people both on-site and online, to create a strong community of health. Parent organization Trustmark, through its subsidiaries and operating divisions, provides a full spectrum of employee benefits to protect and improve individuals’ health and overall wellbeing. For more information on HealthFitness, visit www.healthfitness.com. To learn about Trustmark, visit www.trustmarkbenefits.com.

About FitOn Health

FitOn Health is the leading enterprise health and wellness platform. FitOn Health provides whole-health solutions such as instant access to the widest variety of workout and meditation classes from world-class trainers, experts and celebrities. FitOn Health works with the top health plans and enterprise customers to drive best-in-class engagement and provide an integrated solution through our digital platform. FitOn Health is a one-stop for preventative care, helping your employees and members get more active, connect with coworkers, friends and family–making a healthy lifestyle fun and motivating. FitOn Health has leading engagement with more than 20 million members who have completed over 1 billion workout minutes taken. Learn more at: https://www.fitonhealth.com/employers.